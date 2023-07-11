Alpine horns will be featured in the second musical hike of the Wintergreen Music Festival





Active listening takes on a whole new meaning at this year’s Wintergreen Music Festival. People who take part in the second musical hike of the festival this weekend will discover that the hills of Nelson County vibrate with the sound of alphorns. The festival is partnering with the Nature Foundation of Wintergreen for a 10 a.m. guided hike on Sunday that will give people who enjoy the combination of movement and music a chance to take in the scenic views of Blue Ridge Mountain with live sound. booming and moving of the time. – honored brass. Jacob Wilder and Brandon Nichols will perform as hikers stop at a Wintergreen lookout. “People love alphorns,” said Erin Freeman, artistic director of the Wintergreen Music Festival. The health and well-being benefits of singing are well documented, and another festival feature will give audience members who enjoy singing the opportunity to have their voices heard alongside festival performers. People also read… “Sing with us!” allows members of the public to register for a performance of “Sunrise Mass” by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo with the Wintergreen Music Festival Orchestra at 11 a.m. on July 23. Rehearsals to prepare the singers for the performance will take place from July 18th to the 22nd, so head to wintergreen-music.org To register.











If you haven’t sung in a while, don’t worry; you will get help with voice technique to get the most out of your experience. “Sing with us!” has the festival’s instant crowdcall “Play With Us!” events for instrumentalists, and it offers a chance to team up with singers from across the country. Don’t forget that the festival offers a busy program of concerts during the week. The Fresh Perspectives series kicks off Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Wintergreen Resort’s Dunlop Pavilion with “Worlds Collide,” which features violinist Elizabeth Vonderheide and pianist Eddie Newman in a program that includes music by Japanese composer Nobu Koda, a quintet Wind by Theodor Blumer and The Trout Quintet by Franz Schubert. The Mix, Mingle & Music Series features a half-hour cocktail hour with partners Three Notch’d Brewing Company and Bold Rock Hard Cider, plus wine selections curated by Basic Necessities, at 6 p.m. Thursday at Valley Road Vineyards. This week’s event is “Name That Tune Anthems, Spirituals & Bob Dylan”. To find out more about the events or to buy tickets, go to wintergreen-music.org.

