Ajay Devgn and Kajol spark divorce rumours: what’s going on between the Bollywood couple?
Ajay Devgn and Kajol going to divorce? This Bollywood couple has always stayed away from controversy, especially when it comes to their marriage. But this time things seem to have changed. In case you didn’t know, Kajol is set to release her web series debut, The trial.
It would have been taken from the American series The Good Wife. During a recent interview, the Dilwale actress shared that she would like to sue her husband. Even though Kajol didn’t provide any reason, it was enough to start their divorce rumors. What is happening?
Ajay Devgn is undoubtedly an amazing actor, doing wonders in Bollywood since 1991. Didn’t you watch his latest movie, Bholaa? Well, some of his other hit works are Sooryavanshi, Drishyam, Shivaay, Golmaal film series, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Tanhaji, Cash, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, etc.
On the other hand, wife of Ajay Devgn, Kajol is another great leading Bollywood actress who has been in power since 1992. As for her famous works, the list has What did you like, what did you see, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch kuch hota hai, Salaam Venky, We Are Family, My Name Is Khan, etc. You have to watch his portrayal of Deyani in Lust Stories 2. Well, it’s available on Netflix.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married in 1991. The couple are blessed with two children – Nysa (daughter) and Yug (son). Over the years, Ajay Devgn sparked a few extramarital affairs which fueled the rumors of their divorce. Kajol is a very reserved person and does not accept interviews that question her about her married life. According to her, it’s a “waste of time” to debunk the rumors every time.
But, this time, Kajol herself shared that she would like to put her husband on trial. Is everything okay between this famous Bollywood couple? Or, are Ajay Devgn and Kajol actually getting a divorce?
Divorce of Ajay Devgn and Kajol: everything you need to know
Maybe, No! Ajay Devgn and Kajol are not getting divorced as neither of them has made an official statement. The duo met in 1994 on the set of their film, Gundaraj. There was a quick spark between the two and the rest is history. As of today, it has been over two decades since their marriage. News of their legal separation has ruled the internet but it makes no sense.
As we all know Kajol was supposed to release The Trial on July 14, 2023, it had something to do with it, but jokingly. Recently, in an interview, she was asked which actor from the Bollywood industry would she like to be judged. In response to this, Kajol didn’t take anyone’s name other than her husband, Ajay Devgn. This shocked everyone, making them wonder what was wrong.
What was the reason behind Ajay’s name? Well, it seemed like just a joke, as Kajol said, “He’s my husband and that’s enough!” On top of that, the actress also shared that he would even accept all the charges. No reason was needed to be cited to participate in the trial because there was so much going on. Fans took it seriously.
Talking about Ajay Devgn and Kajol divorce, even though it is fake news for now, it was about to happen, many years ago. Not everyone knows that. While filming Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, the actor bonded with his co-star, Kangana Ranaut.
At that time, his wife, Kajol, allegedly threatened to leave home with their children. On that note, Ajay once shared that extramarital affairs are taking place, but the media misinterpret and exaggerate things after seeing two people together. The actor didn’t take anyone’s name but shared how dedicated he is to his job.
In short, it can be said that Ajay Devgan and Kajol are still together. Things are going well between the two. Best wishes!
