Summer 2023: Kareena Kapoor poses Bollywood style in the Alps with her hero; can you spot the kids?





Kareena Kapoor, who is currently vacationing in Italy with Saif Ali Khan and her sons, Taimur and Jeh, has shared a new photo from their family trip. In the photo, she is seen posing with her ‘hero’ with the Alps in the background, while the children are seen bombarding them. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Flying hair. Hero next to me. The Alps in the background… Ready for the shot. Summer 2023.’ Reacting to Kareena’s beautiful yet hilarious post, one user said it was good to see daddy’s toddler friends like Taimur behaving the same way in family photos as non-famous toddlers. Another commented, “Hair flying and kids laying down.” Kareena Kapoor has been constantly sharing updates on her family trip to Italy. Previously, she gave a glimpse of how she and her son Taimur Ali Khan spent their Sunday. In one of the photos, Taimur was watching a beach volleyball game at a stadium. Kareena and Saif got married in October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. They welcomed Taimur in 2016 and Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021. On the work side, Kareena Kapoor will then be seen in “The Crew” with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Om Raut’s smash hit ‘Adipurush’ at the box office. See also | ‘Deadpool 3’: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman share first look as Deadpool and Wolverine; see post

