List of upcoming Khans of Bollywood movies

Bombay: The Khans of Bollywood have dominated the Indian film industry since the start of their career. Their dominance is sometimes compared to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Hollywood. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, all born coincidentally in 1965, have the highest popularity in the industry. In addition to the three, sometimes referred to as the fourth Khan, is actor Saif Ali Khan who has also tasted Khan stardom and received many rave reviews for his work.

Even though a lot of new talent has entered Bollywood, these men have reigned supreme at the box office and their respective fan base is a force to be reckoned with.

Here is a list of their upcoming projects, which will give fans a taste of their favorite stars.

1.Salman Khan

The industry’s Bhaijaan has been the undefeated king of the box office for years, with its commercial masala artists. The actor has many iconic characters under his belt like “Chulbul Pandey”. The name Prem has been associated with the actor for his memorable performances with the name. Some of his upcoming films are:

tiger 3

The film will be the third installment in the Tiger franchise and the fifth installment in the YRF Spy universe. Starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, this Maneesh Sharma director is set to release on Diwali 2023.

Tiger versus Pathaan

The actor will next shoot Siddharth Anand’s most expensive action film in the industry. The film will reunite Shah Rukh and Salman in their own right on screen for the first time after Karan Arjun. Filming will begin in early January next year.

Apart from these 2 projects, there is speculation that the actor has also signed a movie with the production house Karan Johars, which will be directed by Vishnu Vardhan and is currently awaiting narration by Suraj Barjatyas Prem ki Shaadi and the director of Bloody Daddy, Ali Abbas Zafars next project.

2. Amir Khan

Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Also known as Mr Perfectionist”, Aamir has been credited with the most critically acclaimed films in the industry. The actor takes his time on the set of a film. Aamir has one of the most The actor who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha will next be seen in:

Mogul: The Story of Gulshan Kumar

The biopic of singer and T-series label founder Gulshan Kumar is produced by the actor and his ex-wife Kiran Rao. They offered the role to many actors before Aamir himself took on the role. The role was offered to Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma.

NTR 31

According to IANS, the makers of the film offered the role of the film’s antagonist to Khan. There has been no confirmation from either party, but fans are excited to see the stars working together. Along with Jr NTR, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also been signed for the film.

champions remake

Last year, on his 57th birthday, the star hinted at the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones. Asked about the project, the star told reporters that I had not yet announced my next film. How did you meet? Planning is underway. I’ll let you know soon.

3. Shahrukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

SRK was named the biggest movie star in the world by the Los Angeles Times. King Khan has a huge number of fans all over the world. After taking a big break and making a strong comeback with the year’s highest-grossing film, Pathaan, the actor will be seen in the following films:

jawan

Directed by Atlee Kumar, Jawaan is set to release on September 7 this year. With an incredible cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra, Shah Rukh will be seen in a dual role. The film will also have cameos from Deepika Padukone, Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt.

Soak

The film is about the widespread use of an illegal back route called “Donkey Flight” by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and the United States. This time, the actor will be teaming up with famed director Rajkumar Hirani who will be making his comeback after Sanju. The film is set to release on December 22 this year.

tiger 3

There are rumors that the actor will make a guest appearance in Salman Khan’s starring role. The film is due out on November 10, 2023.

Tiger versus Pathaan

Shah Rukh and Salman will return to the screen together as the protagonists of the YRF Spy Universe movie. This mega-budget film will begin filming early next year.

Sujoy Ghosh’s Untitled movie

After shooting Tiger v/s Pathaan, the actor is set to shoot Sujoy Ghoshs with his daughter and actress Suhana Khan. According to reports, this untitled action thriller will be released later next year.

Operation Khukri

The film based on the Indian Air Force’s operation to free hostages in Sierra Leone, will be Shah Rukh and Ashutosh Gowarikars’ second project after their critically acclaimed film Swades. The multi-star has been hidden for a long time, but the film is rumored to see the light of day later this year.

4. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan (IANS)

The Nawab of Bollywood industry is also known as the fourth Khan. The actor is known for playing adventurous and diverse roles. He started his career in 1993 with the movie Parampara and also left his mark in the web series industry. After the epic debacle with Adipurush where the actor played the role of Raavan, Saif will next be seen in:

Cattle

The actor was recently in Hyderabad filming for this director of Koratala Siva. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and famous RRR Jr. NTR will also be part of this big budget Telugu action thriller. The film will have its theatrical premiere on April 5, 2024.