Entertainment
These Bollywood actresses broke all the stereotypes
Bollywood never fails to surprise fans with tinsel town gossip, and fans eagerly await such news. In this article, we will cover some actresses who got pregnant before marriage. Recently, Ileana DCruz surprised fans by sharing the news of her pregnancy, leaving fans surprised and confused.
Among these Bollywood actresses, some are still famous and actively working, while others have left the industry and are enjoying life with their children. Here is the list :
1. Ileana DCruz: A few months ago, the actress opened up about her pregnancy and shared the news with her fans. However, the identity of the child’s father is not known. It is confirmed that she is not a single mother, as she shared her engagement ring.
2. Alia Bhat: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, married to idol Ranbir Kapoor, was pregnant before their wedding. They married on April 14, 2022 and their baby girl Raha was born in November.
3. Sridevi: Sridevi, who ruled Bollywood in the 80s, was first married to Mithun and later divorced to marry Boney Kapoor. She confirmed her pregnancy before their marriage and they were married afterwards.
4. Natasa Stankovic: Although she has done a few films in Bollywood, her relationship with Indian cricketer Hardik Patel has always been in the spotlight. They have a son who was born on July 29 and they got married after he was born.
5. Yes Mirza: Bollywood diva Dia Mirza is an outspoken personality and speaks up when necessary. She clarified that she found out about her pregnancy while planning her wedding to Vaibhav.
|
Sources
2/ https://lehren.com/featured/5-bollywood-actresses-who-got-pregnant-before-marriage/172868/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US Air Force suspends personnel movements and bonuses due to lack of funding
- These Bollywood actresses broke all the stereotypes
- Black Tech Week Connects Entrepreneurs, Investors and Experts in the Startup Ecosystem
- Boris’ allies defend their attacks on the Privileges Committee
- Fantasy Football Rankings 2023: Half-PPR top 300 | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections
- Narendra Modi | Police arrest 45-year-old man from Gorakhpur from UP for threatening to kill Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath
- List of upcoming Khans of Bollywood movies
- ‘Metaversity’ faces the economic realities of virtual learning
- Taylor Swift Fans Complain About Website Misbehavior Scalpers As Tickets Release
- Gary Stead will continue to be New Zealand cricket coach until 2025
- Amazon Prime Day fashion deals 2023: Best Prime Day clothing deals
- Thief steals $500,000 worth of alcohol