These Bollywood actresses broke all the stereotypes

Bollywood never fails to surprise fans with tinsel town gossip, and fans eagerly await such news. In this article, we will cover some actresses who got pregnant before marriage. Recently, Ileana DCruz surprised fans by sharing the news of her pregnancy, leaving fans surprised and confused.

Among these Bollywood actresses, some are still famous and actively working, while others have left the industry and are enjoying life with their children. Here is the list :

1. Ileana DCruz: A few months ago, the actress opened up about her pregnancy and shared the news with her fans. However, the identity of the child’s father is not known. It is confirmed that she is not a single mother, as she shared her engagement ring.

2. Alia Bhat: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, married to idol Ranbir Kapoor, was pregnant before their wedding. They married on April 14, 2022 and their baby girl Raha was born in November.

3. Sridevi: Sridevi, who ruled Bollywood in the 80s, was first married to Mithun and later divorced to marry Boney Kapoor. She confirmed her pregnancy before their marriage and they were married afterwards.

4. Natasa Stankovic: Although she has done a few films in Bollywood, her relationship with Indian cricketer Hardik Patel has always been in the spotlight. They have a son who was born on July 29 and they got married after he was born.

5. Yes Mirza: Bollywood diva Dia Mirza is an outspoken personality and speaks up when necessary. She clarified that she found out about her pregnancy while planning her wedding to Vaibhav.