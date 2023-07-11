A major performance is taking place this week as part of the Aspen Schools and Music Festival summer season.

Thursday night at the Harris Concert Hall, conductor Nicholas McGegan and pianist Awadagin Pratt will collaborate for the first time before an Aspen audience. The concert, titled A Baroque Evening with Nicholas McGegan, will begin at 6 p.m.

McGegan has been coming to AMFS for over 20 years and is a fan favorite at the festival. He has been named one of the finest Baroque conductors of his generation by The Independent and an expert on the style of the 18th century (The New Yorker).

On Thursday, Hell will lead a predominantly Bach program that will feature Pratt, an acclaimed pianist, in both a Bach keyboard concerto and a special performance of composer Jessie Montgomerys’ new work, Rounds for Piano and Orchestra at strings, which Pratt himself commissioned.

Jessie Montgomery’s play is not only a new play, it’s also a play by a woman, which is great, but all the other plays are by a long-dead man, one of the best in the moment: Johann Sebastian Bach, said McGegan. So the context, if you will, will be to put Jessie’s piece with a very similar orchestral piece, Bach’s Piano Concerto in A. It’s wonderful to mix it with modern music and have the same soloist in one of the Bach pieces and in the Jessie Montgomery [piece.]

In addition to Pratt performing the Keyboard Concerto and Montgomerys Rounds, the program will open with Sinfonia in D Major, BWV 1045, an orchestral work written by Bach that has survived only as a fragment.

McGegan noted how his friend, Robert Levin, a musicologist and composer who is credited with completing a number of unfinished compositions by Mozart and Bach, completed Bach’s symphony. Levins’ full version will be performed for the very first time at the upcoming AMFS Baroque Evening concert, McGegan said.

The concert will conclude with Bach’s signature choral work, Magnificat, which will celebrate its 300th anniversary this fall, McGegan said. The AMFS performance will feature a chorus of singers from the Aspen Opera Theater Vocal Arts Program.

McGegan said he almost always works with long-deceased composers, and so to incorporate the new piece by Montgomery who, at just 41, is one of today’s most outstanding composers and whose works are in great demand in the Baroque. The evening concert is indeed a moment.

For Pratt, it marks his return to the Aspen festival since his first and only other appearance in the early 1990s. He said the AMFS concert will be his 23rd or 24th time to perform Montgomerys Rounds, his very first work. composed for solo piano and written for Pratt since its world premiere last spring.

So I’m playing, what will be the premiere of Aspen, a work that was written for me by Jessie Montgomery for piano and string orchestra, which premiered last March, Pratt said. It’s important, new and, you know, there’s a lot of work for piano and orchestra, there’s not as many for piano and string orchestra, so it’s a nice addition from a very popular and very good at this genre, and I’m happy to be able to bring it to Aspen.

Recognized today for his musical insights and dynamic style involving performances in recital and with symphony orchestras, Pratt began studying piano at the age of 6 and took up the violin soon after. He attended the Peabody Conservatory of Music, where he became the first student in the school’s history to receive degrees in three areas of performance: piano, violin, and conducting.

In 1992, Pratt was the first black instrumentalist to win the prestigious Naumburg International Piano Competition. Since then he has given many recitals and appeared in numerous orchestral performances in major venues across the United States and has served as conductor for several international programs.

Pratt lives in Cincinnati, where he is a piano teacher and artist-in-residence at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. This month, he is also looking to join the faculty of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music as a piano teacher. Pratt is also the founder and artistic director of the Art of the Piano festival.

In recent years, Pratt has commissioned seven Montgomery composers among them to compose works for piano and string orchestra or for solo piano, string orchestra and the vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth. He explained how these selected composers were commissioned to draw inspiration from a stanza in TS Eliots’ epic poem, Four Quartets.

And so that was kind of the unifying element, each composer took those lines and then put their inspiration from the lines, or what they took from the lines, into music, Pratt said. It’s interesting because there is a starting point, if you will, with this poem, but there is no place [in Montgomerys work] where it says, this music corresponds to this line or phrase.

Pratt went on to explain how all of the commissioned works were recorded last fall with Roomful of Teeth and a chamber orchestra group, called A Far Cry. The full album, including Montgomerys Rounds, is now approaching its release date, which is set for the end of August.

We asked Jessie at just the right time because it was right before she became composer-in-residence at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Pratt said. So there was a lot of interest among orchestras to have this work by her.

Having since performed Montgomerys’ piece more than 20 times last year, Pratt said he notices new things in the composition with each performance, explaining that the cadence changes each time because it is partly improvised, a- he declared. Pratt described the work as a very complete piece, rather than a linear one, which allows new energies to come through in his interpretation.

To me, one of the beautiful things about this music is it’s wide open you know, I mean, somebody can say, I want you to feel this or I want you to feel that but at the end of the day, the receiver is the determinant of how it hits them, Pratt said. And I think that’s the beauty of a track like this, there’s a lot of different takeaways for the listener.

Listening to Pratt discuss Montgomerys’ piece, McGegan added that there is a notable connection between the 18th century and 21st century compositions that will be performed at the upcoming AMFS concert, in the sense that there is a certain amount of improvisation involved, McGegan said.

Most 20th century music is very well organized by the composer, he tells you if the notes are short or long, they have a metronome mark, you have a dynamic Bach puts none of that, McGegan said. He expects some people to adorn off the cuff, and that’s way more what Jessie’s piece has, it’s a lot more flexible that way, and I think it’s good that there’s has a connection with 18th century music.

Pratt said that, interestingly, Bach was paired with Montgomerys Rounds at a previous performance in Boston and will be the pairing for several more gigs this coming season. He said it was good that there was synchronicity with the AMFS program.

And while Pratt performed the piece primarily in larger concert halls, the more intimate Harris Concert Hall, which seats 500, will create an entirely different experience of the work itself and the couple’s dynamic. Bach. Both McGegan and Pratt expressed how much they looked forward to this newness and intimacy.

I think all good music deals, within its own parameters or language, with the human condition, you know, and the reason for writing is to communicate the shared experience of the human condition, Pratt said. And so if people walk away feeling connected, whether it’s to Jessie or to us on stage or to their neighbor in their place, that would be amazing, because our job is to communicate on behalf of the composer and directly to the audience, so I hope they feel spoken for.

The AMFS Baroque Evening concert will begin Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Harris Concert Hall. Tickets are $75 and are available at aspenmusicfestival.com.