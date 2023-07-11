SAG-AFTRA union could strike in Hollywood this week





Why it matters: A second strike could completely shut down Hollywood. Hollywood is already 80% closed since screenwriters went on strike on May 2. While some TV shows and movies have continued to run, the writers have been surprisingly good at shutting down shows in production. If the cast joins them on the picket lines, productions will be shut down completely, a reality that will have a significant effect on local economies in Los Angeles and other filming locations like Atlanta and New York. During the last writers’ strike 15 years ago, the Los Angeles economy lost an estimated $2.1 billion. The effects of a double strike would also soon be felt on your television, with reruns of network shows and a likely proliferation of reality television. Additionally, actors would no longer be able to promote new films, a reality that already exists to a large extent as the writers’ strike forced late-night shows to go dark. Background: Streaming and AI are bringing change. Since Ronald Reagan was president of the Screen Actors Guild, screenwriters and actors had not been on strike at the same time. At the time, actors were fighting over paid residuals for television movie licenses. Today, actors want to secure higher salaries and better residuals in an entertainment landscape in which studios are struggling to turn a profit after investing billions of dollars in streaming. The actors also worry about how their likenesses could be used with the advent of artificial intelligence. Guild members authorized the strike in early June, with 97.9% of members voting yes. Then, on June 24, Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director of the guild, informed its members that they remained optimistic about the talks. They added that negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade association negotiating for the studios, had been extremely productive. A video prompted a group of more than 1,000 actors, including Ms Drescher, to sign a letter urging union leadership not to settle for a lesser deal. We are ready to strike, the letter said. On June 30, the union announced that it had extended his contract until Wednesday as the parties continued to discuss. And then: could a deal still happen? After the sides negotiated all weekend, it was unclear if they were any closer to a resolution. If they don’t reach an agreement by midnight PT Wednesday, some 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members will be ready to join the 11,000 writers already on the picket line.

