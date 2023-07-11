MS Dhoni gives epic response as Tamil actor Yogi Babu asks to hire him for CSK

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi are currently in Chennai for the audio and trailer launch of the first film of their production – LGM. After having a wonderful cricket career with Team India, the former skipper is now trying his hand at showbiz. Dhoni enjoys a huge number of fans worldwide, but his main fandom is in Chennai, due to his association with Chennai Super Kings. During the trailer launch, famous actor Yogi Babu, who also plays a character in “Let’s Get Married (LGM)”, asked Dhoni to hire him as a player in CSK. To which, the CSK skipper gave an epic response.

“Rayudu [Ambati] is retired. So we have a place for you at CSK. I’ll talk to management. But, you are so busy in movies. I’ll tell you, you have to play regularly. They play very fast and they only play to hurt you,” Dhoni said at the event.

Dhoni & Sakshi at the launch of the LGM trailer. A nice picture. pic.twitter.com/NrhejEOUIg Jeans. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 10, 2023

LGM’s trailer launch event was held at the Leela Palace Hotel in Chennai on Monday. Dhoni has started a production named- Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd and ‘LGM’ will be their first movie.

Earlier on Sunday, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi arrived in Chennai for the movie’s trailer launch and were warmly welcomed by fans. As soon as the couple entered the city from the airport, the crowd started chanting Dhoni’s name and showered flowers on them.

Apart from that, a video has gone viral on Instagram, where a fan could be heard asking Dhoni about his knee injury for which he had to undergo surgery. Dhoni didn’t quite hear the question but he waved at them before leaving.