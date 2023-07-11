This Tom Cruise Role Gave Us Hollywood Gold Without Death-Defying Stunts

Four decades after bursting onto the movie scene, Tom CruiseThe lasting legacy of is a force to be reckoned with. Dipping her toes into all sorts of cinematic characters and regularly rubbing elbows with some of Hollywood’s most iconic actors and filmmakers, the 61-year-old powerhouse has cultivated a uniquely prolific career and shows no signs of slowing down. And while his unparalleled ability to continually outdo himself as the premier action star of his generation, his abilities as a comedic and dramatic performer simply cannot be discounted – especially those on display during his performance in small groups in Risky business.





Although it is a safe assumption that Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning, Part One will be one of the most jaw-dropping cinematic experiences of the year, it can also be easy to overlook Cruise’s broad performance profile characterized by versatility, nuance and experimentation. With his fortieth birthday fast approaching, look no further than the actor’s work in Risky business as an enduring example of his ability to pull off a movie without the spectacle of large-scale action, death-defying stunts, and effortless sprints.

What is a “risky business”?

Image via Warner Bros.

More than a decade before he jumped on the action bandwagon as super spy Ethan Hunt in Impossible missionTom Cruise charmed audiences by playing the aptly named Joel Goodson in Paul BrickmanThe comedy of 1983. Right, studious and naive at will, Joel is the child of the poster for the all-American teenager. On the verge of graduating from high school and aspiring to attend a prestigious university, he’s given the keys to his parents’ upper-class suburban kingdom when they leave him home alone for a few days.

Inspired by his friend’s motto “sometimes say what the f—“, Joel succumbs to reckless impulses and enlists the services of Lana (Rebecca de Mornay), a call girl from Chicago. Their late night interaction provides the catalyst for a series of more questionable decisions, with the dominoes falling quickly as Joel’s college future is in jeopardy and he is put in the crosshairs of a vengeful pimp (Joe Pantoliano). But thanks to his industrious and fast-paced nature as an academic, the young Ivy League hopeful devises a series of improvisational plans to dig himself out of a perilously deep hole.

Satirical, hilarious, and exceptionally clever for what might generally be considered an average teen comedy, Risky business opened to rave reception in August 1983. Win $63 million Against its $6.2 million budget, the film made 21-year-old Tom Cruise a leading man and earned him a Golden Globe nomination. But the idea that the film would succeed at the box office, or that the performance of an unknown Cruise would be unanimous among critics and moviegoers, was never won in advance.

What makes Tom Cruise’s “Risky Business” performance so great?

Image via Warner Bros.

Beat the tastes of Sean Penn, Gary Sinis, Kevin BaconAnd John Cusacka 19-year-old Tom Cruise took the helm of Risky business with only three previous film credits to his name, all of which were supporting roles. His first real exhibition took place in 1981 Faucetsin which he starred alongside Penn and Timothy Hutton as a crazed Marine in a military school, making his transition to the timid, baby-faced Joel Goodson all the more unexpected and shocking. But his performance would eventually lay the groundwork for a rising star, giving audiences a glimpse of the disciplined performer who would hold their attention for decades to come.

From the opening frame to the closing credits, Cruise fills the role with charisma and likability, even in the film’s earlier sequences that see Joel portraying himself as a passive, insecure schoolboy. As the character’s relationship with Lana grows and the impending walls of consequence draw closer, Cruise also has ample opportunity to show off his comedic chops, something he’s often overlooked but more than capable of. TO DO. Rather than trying to upstage his co-stars or go bankrupt, it grounds Joel in a sincerity that generates genuine laughs as the character finds himself in increasingly difficult but undeniably hilarious situations of his own making.

How does Tom Cruise make Joel’s story believable?

Image via Warner Bros.

Although on the surface it may seem like a teenage prank, Risky business is actually an effective character-driven film exploring the mindset and aspirations of Reagan-era youth. Taking on the brunt of the entire film and appearing in every scene, Cruise effectively holds his own as a leading man, often communicating as much with his expressive face as he does when delivering Paul Brickman’s clever dialogue. He doesn’t play Joel as a passive participant on a journey of self-discovery, but rather as a flawed, dynamic protagonist whose transformative arc propels the narrative from start to finish.

When we first meet Joel, he is as shy as the day is long. Obsessed with test scores, extracurricular activities, and college applications, he particularly focuses on how best to succeed as a “future entrepreneur.” Cruise brings a sense of wonder and naivety to the character, reminding us all of our fellow students whose brilliant achievements in the classroom have often come at the expense of everyday common sense and a social life that has flourished. It’s perhaps no surprise that on his first taste of freedom, Joel’s notion of rebellious behavior pours himself a stiff drink, takes dad’s Porsche for a ride, and adjusts the equalizer on the family stereo. so he can dance around the house to “Old Time Rock and Roll.”

However, after befriending Lana and embarking on a series of misadventures, Joel learns more about himself and the cutthroat world of business than he ever could in a classroom. class. Tom Cruise is still engaged and compelling in shading Joel’s transformation as the film progresses, slowly but surely shedding the character’s aw-shuck sensibilities in favor of an ever-growing display of budding self-confidence. . As he puts his business skills to good use repairing his father’s wrecked Porsche, sporting Ray Ban sunglasses and tricking his peers into visiting a makeshift brothel thanks to Lana’s colleagues, Joel is far from the modest overachievers we were introduced for the first time. And while Joel has his classmates, as well as a college recruiter eating out of the palm of his hand, Cruise also enthralled us as viewers.

How does Joel’s arc parallel Tom Cruise’s career trajectory?

Image via Warner Bros.

After over forty years of acting, Tom Cruise has certainly come a long way since playing Joel Goodman. Considering her position as one of the biggest movie stars in the world, it’s tempting to draw parallels between her career trajectory and that of her first lead character. Arriving in Hollywood fresh out of high school with lofty goals, he put his fiery work ethic to good use and carved his way to success like few before or after him.

But succeeding on camera wasn’t enough, and his desire to entertain global audiences eventually spilled over behind the scenes as he took on more responsibility as a producer. His hands-on approach to storytelling led to the creation of a distinctive brand of filmmaking, enabling a level of autonomy driven by creative instincts and business savvy. We’re not going to see a Tom Cruise movie anymore, but basically a Tom Cruise movie through and through. Like Joel, Cruise can’t just partake in the business. Through his dedication, intense focus and creative agency, he has become the company.