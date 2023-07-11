Deepdub expands beyond Hollywood with Deepdub GO, a generative AI studio platform for professional video and audio localization





Deepdub, the leading AI-powered audio-visual dubbing and language localization company, announced the launch of Deepdub GO, a new AI-powered audio-video localization and authoring platform for businesses, advertising agencies , e-learning platforms and content creators. Deepdub originally developed its proprietary AI technology for the entertainment industry and has collaborated with Hollywoodstudios on dozens of film and television projects, including shows that are currently streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime. With the launch of Deepdub GO, the company brings high-quality, scalable video localization to a wide range of industries for the first time. Localizing video content through dubbing creates an engaging and immersive viewing experience and can make content accessible to a wider audience. However, due to the long turnaround times, the complexity of the process, and the high costs associated with dubbing, the practice has been mostly limited to the entertainment industry. “The vast majority of content today can only be viewed by a tiny fraction of the world’s population,” said Ofir Krakowski, CEO and co-founder of Deepdub. “There is enormous value that can be unlocked by bringing educational, business and human interest content to a global audience. While auto-generated captions are useful, they are not engaging, not accessible to a lot and are totally unsuitable for many forms of content like, for example, fitness videos.” The new Deepdub Go platform offers unparalleled voice quality and emotional resonance. It is equipped with human-like sound, one-of-a-kind emotion prompting and voice guidance technology, and a robust composer for high-quality voice cloning. The capabilities of the professional platform extend to editing voice characteristics, languages ​​and translations, in addition to other powerful editing features such as duration and word count control for tuning lip synchronization. Besides cloning the original voice, users can choose from thousands of platform voices in 65 languages ​​to match any style. Deepdub GO gives content creators precise control over the emotional expressiveness of generated audio through “emotion incitement”, a new approach that uses a large custom language model (LLM), allowing users drive performance through text prompts. Additionally, the platform allows control via “voice guidance”, a technique developed by Deepdub to achieve theatrical quality results for Hollywood films. Users can provide a voice recording to serve as a guide for the desired emotional expressiveness of the AI-generated audio. “For the first time, professional-level dubbing is available for any type of content, whether it’s a corporate training video, a college course, or an influencer video,” said said Ofir Krakowski. “Deepdub GO is a catalyst for global storytelling, allowing content creators to resonate with their audiences in a deeper, more personal way. Through our studio platform, creators can amplify the potential reach of each piece of content beyond traditional geographical and linguistic boundaries.” Users simply upload their videos to the Deepdub GO platform, choose the desired video style and languages, and the video is available for download shortly. The end-to-end process includes automatic transcription, translation, voice generation and audio mixing. Users have full control over every step of the process and can make changes and adjustments according to their needs. Deepdub GO is also available as an API, allowing integration into existing tools and automated workflows. About Deepdub

Deepdub aims to bridge the language barrier and cultural gap of entertainment experiences for international audiences through TV, film, advertising, games and e-learning. We provide a high quality end-to-end location service for the entertainment industry, using deep learning and AI algorithms. The Deepdub team is made up of technology entrepreneurs, engineers and scientists, as well as dubbing and post-production specialists with extensive industry experience. The advisory board includes prominent media executives such as Kevin Reilly, who served as chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and truTV, and Emiliano Calemzuk, the former president of Fox Television Studios. For more information about Deepdub, visithttps://deepdub.aior follow us on [email protected]_ai

