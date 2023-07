Metal Gear Solid actor isn’t happy fans are using AI to recreate his voice

Paul Eiding, a prominent voice actor in the Solid metal gear series, talks about how fans use AI to recreate his voice and characters. As technology has advanced in recent years, AI programs and applications have been developed to allow users to recreate voices and styles of art and music. While this has led to speculation about how AI could change the game, it has sparked controversy as some artists and performers have raised legal and ethical concerns regarding the use of these programs.

AI-generated voices and performances, like the one that recently made Todd Howard say questionable things about Elder Scrolls 6, can sometimes be shockingly realistic, amaze observers and upset some performers. Critics of these programs argue that they unfairly encroach on the creative work of others. These AI programs often learn by analyzing existing art or performances and imitating their sound or style. As performers are not compensated for this use and can potentially lose future work due to the use of AI, some feel that this violates ethical standards and even copyright law. RELATED: Valve Clarifies Position on Use of AI in Steam Games Recently, Paul Eiding, known for playing Colonel Roy Campbell in the Solid metal gear series, took to Twitter to call out fans who use his voice without express permission. Adding his voice to a growing chorus of performers, Eiding specifically included AI in his statement and used strong language to clarify his position. Eiding said that using her voice without her consent “is a violation of [his] legal rights and a real slap in the face. Eiding has worked as an actor since the 1980s and has appeared in films, shows and games. In addition to Solid metal gearhe also lent his voice to Diablo 2THE To fall series, and many other major titles. In speaking out against dubbing AI, he joins his colleagues Solid metal gear veteran David Hayter as well as Jennifer Hale to highlight the importance of using and compensating real humans for vocal performances. The recent increase in the number of performers criticizing AI highlights growing concern about how this technology will change society. From fears that “deep fakes” will be used to mislead the public, to new technologies eliminating jobs or leading to “soulless dialogue” in games, AI has become a source of considerable debate and concern. during the last years. Eiding’s claim that the AI’s use of his voice is a violation of the law has not yet been decided by the courts. There is no major case yet to test and establish the boundaries between AI, freedom of expression and copyright. His assertion that such uses of AI are an insult to him is certainly a view held by many, however, and will certainly be part of the ongoing discussion. MORE: The Creator: Gareth Edwards’ Sci-Fi Movie May Reflect Current AI Concerns

