Metal Gear Solid Voice Actor Paul Eiding Speaks Out On Fans, AI Using His Voice Works Without Permission





Paul Eiding, the voice actor behind Colonel Campbell in the Metal Gear Solid series, has opened up about using his voice for AI projects without his permission. Eiding tweeted yesterday urging content creators not to use his voice of Colonel Campbell and other characters in Transformers, Fallout and other work involving him illegally. If you do not have written permission to use my voice, you DO NOT HAVE PERMISSION to use my voice,

including the use of AI, he wrote. Doing so is a violation of my legal rights and a real slap in the face. Please read.

and a real slap in the face. Thanks in advance for not doing this. #MGS #Transformers #Ben10 #To fall Paul Eiding (@4pauleiding) July 9, 2023 Eiding’s anger over the AI’s use of his voice comes on the heels of Erica Lindbeck, who voices Futaba Sakura in Persona 5, Hrist in God of War Ragnarok and Blaze the Cat in the Sonic the Hedgehog series. , speaking about the same problem. According The playerLindbeck asked fans on Twitter to report AI videos that use her voiceover work without her permission, including an AI-generated cover of Bo Burnham’s Welcome to the Internet, which was sung by Futaba. The AI ​​creator then accused Lindbeck of inciting a harassment campaign against them over the video, which they considered a stupid but harmless cover of Futaba AI”. The dispute forced the voice actress to delete his Twitter account without saying if or when Shell would be back on the platform.Twitter has since suspended the AI ​​creator from the platform for violating its media policy. The impact of AI is an increasingly hot topic in the industry. In May, EA boss Andrew Wilson said the gaming industry would likely be “one of the biggest beneficiaries of AI.” He described AI as an “augment” for EA’s teams, as well as a way to allow players to create content in EA’s worlds. To learn more about the subject of AI, IGN recently hosted an AI Week of articles and video content about the emerging technology. Cristina Alexander is a freelance writer for IGN. To paraphrase Calvin Harris, she wears her love for Sonic the Hedgehog on her sleeve like a big deal. Follow her on Twitter @SonicPrincess15.

