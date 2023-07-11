Kevin Spacey trial: Aspiring actor woke up to find disgraced star performing ‘sex act’ on him

You never said no to Spaceys advances. You can’t when you sleep.

An aspiring former actor has told a London court he was asked to return to Kevin Spaceys flat after approaching him for advice on acting. He thinks he was drugged by Spacey before waking up to find the Oscar-winning double performing a sex act on him.

The actor, one of four alleged victims in Spaceys ongoing trial in UKtold a police officer about the alleged incident in an interview broadcast at Southwark Crown Court.

The man, who is the fourth accuser to testify against the Hollywood star, said he agreed to put the actors down because it was Kevin Spacey.

The court heard the couple ate leftover pizza and smoked cannabis together. The man claimed the star had kind of opened his arms” and said, “Come here.

Then he started nuzzling his head. He was just rubbing his head against my crotch. I thought that was incredibly weird. I was very nervous at that time.”

He also didn’t want to “bore” Spacey, the court was told.

“You just don’t want to annoy someone who is so powerful in the business you’re trying to break into,” the man told the officer. “The social influence he had was enormous.”

After about an hour at the apartment, things started to get ‘confusing’ and he ‘collapsed’, the man told the officer, saying it was ‘unusual’.

The man broke down as he called Spacey atrocious, despicable, disgusting and alleged he had been drugged.

Going to sleep is not something I would normally do, it’s unusual in my behavior just to collapse, he said. I remember four to five hours later, when I woke up, my belt was still together, but my button and zipper were down and he had just performed (a sex act) on me.

The man says he reacted by saying no, before adding: Then he stopped and asked me to leave immediately. He said I shouldn’t tell anyone what happened.

He said he cried while waiting for a bus home and was afraid to go to the police about the incident. When asked why he didn’t initially report it, he replied, “It’s David and Goliath, isn’t it, and talking to the police, and being the only one. () I don’t I didn’t trust myself. I didn’t even tell my friends about it.”

The man said he decided to come forward in 2017 after Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct in the United States when the #MeToo movement broke out.

Nothing consensual happened.

After the interview was played to the jury, Spaceys attorney Patrick Gibbs KC took the witness through phone logs which showed the star texted him multiple times after the alleged incident.

The man replied that he had not received or seen any of the messages and added that he had messaged Spacey once after the meeting because he wanted to meet him and get him to say something about the truth so that he can save it.

Gibbs cross-examined the Complainant and said: You never said no to Spaceys advances. The man answered: You can’t when you sleep.

The witness dismissed Gibbs’ claims that he questioned his own sexuality after the incident. I find that to be the most reprehensible line of questioning, he said. He also dismissed suggestions that he made up the allegations because he was ashamed of having sex with Spacey.

This series of questions is offensive, he said. Nothing consensual happened.

Spacey, 63 years old, pleaded not guilty to the 12 counts brought against him – including one charge of sexual assault and one charge of inciting a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity, involving the fourth complainant. The charges are believed to have been made between 2001 and 2013 when Spacey was working at the Old Vic Theater in London.

The disgraced actor is free on full bail, but could face a prison sentence if found guilty.

Last week, the first three alleged victims spoke out, with one accusing Spacey of being gay as a mask to disguise his behavior and claiming the actor touched him in an intimate area during an alleged assault that lasted forever. . He also claimed Spacey grabbed him like a cobra, but star status as a top actor meant he initially decided not to turn himself in to the police.

another accuser claimed Spacey caught him so loud that I nearly ran off the road on a car ride. He claims to have been assaulted more than 10 times.

The trial continues.