AI Could Trigger Hollywood Actors’ Strike; Talks until the last days – Deadline

As talks between the actors’ union and the studios reach the final days before the extension of SAG-AFTRA’s current contract expires, artificial intelligence has become a significant obstacle to any deal.

“There doesn’t seem to be any real negotiations going on here,” a SAG-AFTRA member close to the AI ​​talks talks with AMPTP told Deadline. “The actors see black mirror‘Joan Is Awful’ as a documentary from the future, with their likenesses sold and used as producers and studios want. The Syndicate Member refers to the opening episode of the final season of the satire created by Charlie Brooker starring Salma Hayek and Annie Murphy. “We want a solid path. The studios hit back with ‘trust us’ – we don’t.

Much like the striking WGA before it, the 160,000-member union led by Fran Drescher wants strong assurances and guarantees in terms of the deployment, scope and reach of AI in the industry for its members. Having just put a new set of proposals on the negotiating table, the AMPTP would not want to substantively discuss the potentially game-changing issue, various sources tell me.

“The agreement with the DGA is a good basis for discussion,” a streamer official said of the guild’s AI “consultation” agreement with the AMPTP and overwhelmingly ratified on Tuesday. last month. “It’s a city [built] on relationships. Only freaks want to blow this up; they are the ones who make a deal,” he said.

“It’s a power grab, pure and simple,” one well-established actress said of AMPTP’s stance on AI. “We see what is coming. They can’t argue that we won’t be used digitally or that we won’t become the source of cheap new AI-created content for studios. »

Aware of the dangers of AI, an insider also sees the focus on technology in labor negotiations as something of a red herring.

“What AI is doing in these talks is allowing the Meryl Streeps of the world and other leading union members to focus their attention on the fact of underlying transformational change,” he said. he warned. “It’s a pretty simple concept that people who don’t usually get involved in labor relations can see this whole business model and where the business is going wrong. Bad for me, bad for everyone. And that becomes a rallying cry, but the issues run deeper than that.

RELATED: SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher is back to lead the last ditch effort to close a deal Kim Kardashian at the Dolce & Gabbana show

Originally set to expire at midnight on June 30, the current contract was extended by both parties late last month with less than six hours to go. Now, the contract will expire at midnight PT on July 12. Abroad for most of the past week, and seen posing for photos in Italy with Kim Kardashian (who reportedly crossed WGA pickets in New York to american horror story filming), Drescher is expected to “return from Italy to Los Angeles tomorrow for the final two days of the guild’s film and television contract negotiations,” a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson told Deadline tonight.

Chairing the SAG-AFTRA Negotiating Committee – with Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the Guild’s National Executive Director, serving as Chief Negotiator – the former Nanny star will certainly have his work cut out for him.

With divisions over AI and issues such as residuals entrenched in the talks, it seems quite likely at this point that SAG-AFTRA members could be on strike the morning of July 13. Under the silence of the media, the negotiations continue. However, over the past week picket signs are being prepared and volunteer rosters are being compiled, among other measures put in place in anticipation of a strike.

Today, union representatives even spoke to some of the city’s top public relations officials on a conference call to discuss how a labor action would unfold.

According to sources, Crabtree-Ireland and other top SAG-AFTRA leaders seemed fairly certain on the call that there would be a strike. During this afternoon’s briefings, Crabtree-Ireland, Ray Rodriguez, the Guild’s Contracts Manager, and SAG-AFTRA Communications Manager Pam Greenwalt outlined the rules for talent who should enter into all promotional activities, including press junkets, by Friday in the event of a strike, we hear.

After that, the roughly 140 publicists on the call were told in no uncertain terms that the actors were not to do any work for any project. To be perfectly clear, this tool includes recording routine promotional material like EPKs or attending events like San Diego Comic-Con or the Emmys (nominations for which are expected to be revealed on the morning of July 12). During the nearly hour-long exchange, SAG-AFTRA leaders said the guild was prepared to sanction any member who did not follow strict strike guidelines.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.