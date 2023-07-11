Daily horoscope for July 11, 2023





A look at the free daily horoscope for Tuesday July 11, 2023 Birthday today (07/11/23). With friends you can earn amazing results this year. A constant search brings your exploration to a price. Savor delicious fall flavors with the family, before winter social whirlwinds redirect your plans. Repair, upgrade and renew home spaces next spring, fueling professional victories. Teamwork is your superpower. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is an 8 The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, promote creativity, romance, and fun. Express your heart. Discuss passions, hobbies and games with people you love. Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Today is an 8 Strengthen communications at home. The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, are particularly conducive to family reunions and discussions. Enjoy creative home projects. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is a 9 For the next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, it’s easier to learn, express, and get your point across. Communication channels are wide open. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is a 9 Negotiations come naturally. Wheel and case. In three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, communications become profitable. Create win-win scenarios. Buy, sell and trade. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is a 9. You are particularly intelligent and charming, with Mercury in your sign for three weeks. Articulate and develop creative personal projects. Whistle your own tune. Virgo (August 23-September 22) Today is 7 clean messes. Complete or abandon old projects over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Write down dreams and ideas. Imagine, organize and articulate plans. Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) Today is an 8 Communication facilitates teamwork, with Mercury in Leo. Social participation opens up new possibilities. Have fun with your friends and allies. Connect and collaborate for a common gain. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is a 9 Brainstorm lucrative projects and ventures with professional mentors and partners. Ascendant status develops through communication over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Discuss the possibilities. Sagittarius (22 Nov-21 Dec) Today is an 8 Expand survey. Educational opportunities present themselves, with Mercury in Leo. Travel invites you, but plan carefully. Long distance communication opens the doors to a new world. Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Today is an 8 Tally Tally. Successful collaborations spark conversations for three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Join forces for a common enterprise and shared benefits. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) Today is a 7 Partnership is essential. It is easier to communicate and delegate with Mercury in Leo for three weeks. Learn from the experts. Generating new possibilities together. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is a 9 Research and learn new tricks. With Mercury in Leo, you’re particularly smart and creative with your work, health, and fitness. Genius sparks in conversation. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

