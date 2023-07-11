10 Superman Actors And Their Other Iconic Roles

Superman: Legacy finally found its main man in David Corenswet, who is set to become James Gunn’s newest live man of steel DC Universe. The rising star joins a league of other talented actors who have brought the DC Comics hero to life for over seventy years.

Every Superman actor has had a respectable career outside of his time as the Man of Steel. While some have found other popular roles in the DC multiverse, others have branched out into decidedly different roles that show their range as an actor.

RELATED: 10 Superman Showdowns We’re Still Waiting For

ten George Reeves

Stuart Tarleton, Gone with the Wind

George Reeves was the very first actor to portray Superman in live-action, making his debut as the Man of Steel in 1952. The Adventures of Superman. Reeves retained the lead role on the show for six years, ending in 1958, although he also made a posthumous appearance in the flashof the Speed ​​Force stage.

Tragically, Reeves struggled to be seen as a legitimate actor after his stint as Superman, which made it difficult to land roles outside of The Adventures of Superman. However, he made a short but notable appearance in the classic 1939 film, carried away by the wind, before playing Superman. In the film, Reeves plays Stuart Tarleton, one of Scarlett O’Hara’s many suitors.

9 Christopher Reeve

Jack Lewis, Leftovers

Christopher Reeve helped change the nature of comic book movies forever with superman: the movie in 1978. Reeve remains the most iconic actor behind DC’s beloved superhero, appearing in three sequels throughout the 1980s and making a posthumous appearance during the flashof the Speed ​​Force sequence.

RELATED: 10 Directors Who Changed DC Forever

Although Reeve is best known for portraying Superman, he also made a notable appearance in the 1993 film adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s acclaimed novel, Leftovers of the day. Joining an all-star cast including Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant and more, Reeve plays Congressman Jack Lewis. As one of Reeves’ last films before his crippling accident in 1995, Leftovers of the day is one of the most famous entries in the actor’s filmography.

8 Brandon Routh

Ray Palmer/The Atom, Arrowverse

Brandon Routh briefly donned the cape and insignia of DC’s Most Iconic Hero in 2006 The Return of Superman. Routh’s Superman The appearance was originally seen as a continuation of Reeve’s franchise, but was eventually confirmed to be a separate universe when the actor reprized his role during the Arrowverse. Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

Although Routh only portrayed Superman in one film, his career with DC extended to television when he appeared as Ray Palmer, aka the Atom, in Arrow. Routh would go on to appear in various Arrowverse series, including the flash And Legends of tomorrow. While the Arrowverse eventually mistreated the character, writing him out of Legends of tomorrow in 2020, his tenure in the franchise was enjoyable nonetheless.

7 Dean Cain

Jeremy Danvers, Supergirl

Dean Cain portrayed Superman in ABC Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Alongside Teri Hatcher’s Lois Lane, Cain revived Superman’s television career over the course of four seasons between 1993 and 1997.

Cain went on to star in numerous action films and series in the years following Superman’s portrayal, though very few had a major impact on mainstream audiences. Although Cain never returned to the role of Superman after his run ended, he caused a stir in DC fandom when he starred as Jeremiah Danvers, Kara Danvers’ father, on The CW. super girl.

6 Tom Welling

Roy Kellerman, park

Tom Welling was the de facto Superman of the 2000s, starring Clark Kent in the hit superhero drama Smallville. Welling’s version of Superman remains one of the most popular television adaptations of the character, appearing in ten seasons of Smallville before finally reprising his role in the Arrowverse’s Crisis on Infinite Earths event.

RELATED: 10 Superheroes Even Older Than Superman

Welling has appeared in several popular projects since hanging up his sleeve, including Park, a hard-hitting drama about the aftermath of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. In the film, Welling plays Roy Kellerman, one of the Secret Service agents tasked with protecting the President during his trip to Dallas, Texas.

5 Henry Cavill

Geralt, the witcher

Henry Cavill is the DC Extended Universe’s Superman, beginning his career as the iconic superhero in Zack Snyder’s 2013 film, Steel man. He went on to appear as the character in several other related films, including Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice LeagueAnd black adam.

Henry Cavill had plenty of great performances outside of the DCEU, but the most popular by far was his role as Geralt in the witcher. A huge fan of the Netflix show’s source material, Cavill has become immensely popular in the witcher fandom, which makes it all the more upsetting that he is leaving the show after its current third season.

4 Tyler Hoechlin

Derek Hale, Teen Wolf

Tyler Hoechlin made his first appearance as Superman in the Arrowverse series super girl. The character eventually received his own spin-off series, Superman and Loisin 2021. The series recently wrapped its third season and it is confirmed that it will return for a fourth and potentially final season as The CW cuts back on scripted content.

Before playing Superman, Hoechlin was best known for his role as werewolf Derek Hale in Teen Wolf. Hale’s character appeared in the first four seasons of the hit supernatural series and eventually returned for the 2023 reunion film.

3 Jean Krasinski

Jim Halpert, The Office

John Krasinski voices Superman in the 2022 animated film, DC League of Super Pets. Krasinski’s version of Superman only plays a supporting role in the film, but still has a chance to return in any potential sequels that stem from the original film.

John Krasinski has had many famous roles over the years that run the gamut from action-packed dramas to iconic sitcoms. However, his most popular role by far is that of Jim Halpert, a Dunder Mifflin paper salesman in Office. Krasinski’s character appeared in all nine seasons of Officebecoming a fan-favorite character for the duration of the series.

2 Nicholas Cage

Beaver Troy, Face/Off

Although Nicolas Cage never portrayed Superman in his own solo movie, the actor has been associated with the character for many years. Cage was originally slated to direct Kevin Smith superman lives, but the project was eventually cancelled. Nevertheless, Cage continued to make appearances as Superman in The Teen Titans Go! At the movie theater And the flash.

RELATED: The First 10 People Superman Let Into The Fortress Of Solitude

Cage is one of the most versatile and well-known actors working in Hollywood today. Although he had many iconic roles in his famous career, one of his best known is that of Castor Troy, a murderous hitman who assumes the identity of his nemesis, John Travolta’s Sean Archer, in the 1997 action thriller, Front/Off.

1 David Corenswet

Jack Costello, Hollywood

David Corenswet Is Officially the New Live-Action Superman, Set to Appear in James Gunn’s Next Movie Superman: Legacy. The next film will be released in 2025, kicking off the DCU and positioning Corenswet’s character as the linchpin of the entire cinematic universe. If all goes well, Corenswet will play Superman for many years to come.

Corenswet is relatively early in his acting career but has already appeared in several notable projects over the years. These include his role as Jack Costello in Netflix’s 2020 limited series, Hollywood. Playing an aspiring actor struggling to build his career, Corenswet shows off his talent and reach, proving why he’ll make the perfect Superman.