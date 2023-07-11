How a Joyride inspired Bob Seger’s “Hollywood Nights”





Bob Seger wasn’t used to songs coming out of nowhere, but 1978’s “Hollywood Nights” was a rare exception. “I usually have a guitar or a keyboard nearby,” he explained to classic rock in 2018. “It’s very rare that I drive a car and something crosses my mind, but this song did it.” He was living in Los Angeles at the time and was about to start work on his 10th album, stranger in town. The Detroit native was used to the bright lights of the city, but LA was different. “I had a house in the Hollywood Hills, I could see the city from my house,” Seger noted. “I was driving up there in the Hollywood Hills, I was just driving, and then all of a sudden: ‘Hollywood nights, Hollywood Hills, above all the lights, Hollywood nights.’ It just came straight into my head. So I turned around and went home, and I’m singing this in my head thinking, ‘Don’t forget, don’t forget! Don’t turn on the radio!'” Seger immediately found his tape recorder and recited what he had written so far. “OK, that’s a good start,” he remembers thinking. “It’s full of energy and it’s going to be fun, and girls [Silver Bullet Band members Laura Creamer and Shaun Murphy] gonna sing it like crazy.” Listen to Bob Seger’s “Hollywood Nights” In some ways, “Hollywood Nights” reflected Seger’s pilgrimage from Michigan to California: “He was a lonely Midwestern boy… He had headed west because he felt a change would do him good.” But he didn’t want to write a slow, sentimental song. “Jimmy Iovine used to tell me, ‘The hardest thing to find is a rock ‘n’ roll hit,'” Seger recalled. “I said, really? He said, ‘Think about it. If an artist is looking for a hit, they put out a ballad.’ I’ve had hits with rockers and ballads, I think writing a rocker might be harder because it’s so familiar to us. Once the idea was planted, the rest came quite easily. “Hollywood Nights” was recorded quickly, according to drummer David Teegarden. “There was kind of a complicated drum part,” he recalled later. “A lot of people asked me about this part and it was actually a very simple part, but we cut the track, and we were so inspired – the adrenaline was rushing after we were done. Like it couldn’t have been that it happened so fast, that we did it and it was done and we were still ready to go on.” They went to the control room to listen to what they had recorded when Teegarden had another idea. “I said, ‘Bob, let me do another pass at that,'” before returning to the studio, where he played a hopping drum pattern over what had already been recorded. Billy Payne of Little Feat contributed piano to the track; the Waters family, who worked with Neil Diamond, Paul Simon, John Fogerty and others, were brought in for additional backing vocals. Released as the second Top 5 single stranger in town“Hollywood Nights” reached number 12 on the US Billboard Hot 100. A respectable performance for a song that, as Seger said, “came out of nowhere”. Bob Seger Albums Ranked He’s got one of the most mysterious catalogs of any major rock star, but never fear, we’ve got it all sorted for you.

