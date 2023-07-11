From OMG 2 to Adipurush to Kerala Story: Bollywood movies that have courted controversy lately





The Akshay Kumar OMG 2 star teaser was released on Tuesday, July 11 and it is getting a good response from viewers as well as critics. However, many Akshay Kumar fans are worried that the movie will cause further controversy as the teaser shows Akshay Kumar portraying the role of Lord Shiva. Even a few users on social media have warned Akshay Kumar that his next film should not poke fun at Hindu gods and goddesses or show mythological characters in a bad light. The concerns raised by Akshay Kumar fans seem real due to the recent controversy sparked by Prabhas star Adipurush over the misrepresentation of iconic characters from the Ramayana epic. In recent years, many Bollywood films have faced boycott trends to cancel culture. Actors like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have been heavily criticized for their films. Most of the films have been embroiled in controversies over political, religious, and moral issues. Here’s a look at the films embroiled in controversy in recent months: Adipurush Prabhas and Kriti Sanon star Adipurush has sparked controversy due to multiple issues with the film. Director Om Raut has been accused of misrepresenting Hindu gods like Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. The dialogues of the film, which is a film adaptation of the Ramanayan epic, drew criticism for the use of cheap language. Film dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla had to apologize for his poor writing and even the directors were forced to change a few dialogues after the film was released. Pathane Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone star Pathaan also faced a boycott campaign ahead of its release. The controversy revolved around the color of the outfit worn by Deepika Padukone in the song Besharam Rang. Even, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh not only criticized the song but also alleged that the track was filmed with a dirty mindset. Many have accused the makers and Shah Rukh Khan of insulting Hindu beliefs. The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri The Kashmir Files sparked political controversy across the country for being a propaganda film. The makers of the film have been accused of portraying the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir in the early 1990s with a common agenda. While right-wing groups supported the film and many BJP-led states made the film tax-free, opposition parties and activists criticized the creators for its underlying political agenda. The history of Kerala The Kerala Story, which was released on May 5, drew criticism for misrepresenting Kerala with a hidden agenda. It has not only sparked political controversy in Kerala, but it has also been banned in a few states. Kerala’s left-wing parties and the Congress party have also accused the BJP of trying to disturb communal harmony in the state through this propaganda film. The film revolved around the story of three girls from Kerala who were forced to convert to Islam and join ISIS. Lal Singh Chadha Aamir Khan star Laal Singh Chaddha was released in August 2022. Since its release, the film has drawn controversy for misrepresenting many historical events. A PIL has been filed in the Kolkata High Court against the film demanding a complete ban on its release due to the objectionable depiction of the Indian military in the film. He later faced protests in Uttar Pradesh over Aamir Khan’s previous film character PK mocking Hindu deities. PACK PK has established itself as one of the most controversial films released in 2014. The film faced controversies right after its theatrical release. He was targeted by Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and many other Hindu groups for allegedly mocking and insulting Hindu deities in the film.

