Jeffrey Carlson, actor who played groundbreaking transgender character in ‘All My Children’, dies at 48

“All My Children” actor Jeffrey Carlson, who played a groundbreaking transgender character on the show, has died at age 48, his family and rep told CBS News on Monday.

Time Out editor Adam Feldman first reported his death on twitter, and Carlson’s rep Brian Davison confirmed as much to CBS News. The actor’s sister, Elizabeth Carlson Gingras, said in a statement provided to CBS News that she “doesn’t understand why this happened.”

“What I do know is that I will forever cherish our laughter and the deep love we have for each other,” she said. “He left such an impact on so many people, it’s so hard to find the words to express how special he was. I have so much to say… but my heart isn’t good enough to give to Jeffrey the words he deserves. I love you so, so much my beautiful brother.”

Jeffrey Carlson attending the “Psycho Therapy” Cast Meet & Greet at Shelter Studios in New York City on January 9, 2012. Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images



No cause of death has been revealed.

Carlson, originally from Long Beach, Calif., joined “All My Children” in 2006 as British rock star Zarf and later transitioned as Zoe on the show, would have becoming the first transgender character on daytime television. He appeared in more than 50 episodes on the show and starred in the movie “Hitch.”

He has also performed on Broadway and in Shakespeare Theater Company productions. The organization released information about Carlson on their Facebook page.

“We send our love to Jeffrey’s friends, family and colleagues who knew and loved him the most,” said the Shakespeare Theater Company.

