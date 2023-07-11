SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Slammed Over Dolce & Gabbana Exit – The Hollywood Reporter

Amid crucial contract negotiations, Fran Drescher found time for couture this weekend in Italy.

With SAG-AFTRA’s current TV/theatre contract package just days away from expiration, the union president was spotted in Italy attending Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda festivities, a star-studded event held in Puglia, a region of south known for its centuries-old olive trees and referred to as the heel of the Italian “boot”. There, Drescher joined Kim Kardashian, Helen Mirren, Kerry Washington, Angela Bassett, Christian Bale, Anitta, Kris Jenner and hundreds of other guests for a whirlwind that featured back-to-back glamorous events on five days including a concert by Diana Ross.

While it’s unclear how many events Drescher attended or how long she stayed in Italy, she attended Sunday’s closing show, as confirmed by Kardashian to 362 million subscribers. Instagram with a post that featured the two in a candid moment and a caption that praised Drescher as “oh so gorgeous” and “my fashion icon.” Hollywood, many of whom have called her out for the optics of attending a lavish event at such a pivotal time for the union while others point to the fact that she socialized with Kardashian, who recently made facing controversy after would have crossing WGA picket lines in New York to film a starring role in Ryan Murphy American Horror Story.

“Unless the bargaining table is moved to Italy (with the dress code) it’s a terrible look for a union president,” commented Fleishman is in trouble creator Taffy Brodesser-Akner on Twitter where Los Angeles Times Writer Anousha Sakoui first shared Kardashian’s post on Instagram Stories. “Don’t get me started on her friend here.”

“Did they extend the deadline so she could attend a party in Italy,” asked Jorge Rivera, vice-chairman of the WGA West Latinx Writers Committee.

Look, I’m not saying you can’t have a personal life. And I’m not saying you can’t take a vacation. But we are in the midst of the most crucial negotiation in decades and our WGA brothers and sisters are in the 70th day of fighting for their lives. The optics here are *really* awful. Do better. https://t.co/5ZHnwgQqYJ — Briana Cap (@BrianaCap) July 10, 2023

iconic thing to do as a union president on the eve of a potential strike is to spawn across the pond with an unscripted TV mogul who recently crossed a picket line for work on a production led by a strikebreaker who threatened to sue another member of his sister union https://t.co/FaZxFGKCDp — the ben keeps the floras (@limitlessjest) July 10, 2023

Although Drescher is known for being an outspoken chairwoman compared to other union leaders, it is understood she has not been in the negotiating room in person for the past few weeks. (Sometimes attendees can participate by videoconference.) Unions all have different approaches, but the presidents of major entertainment coalitions don’t usually play a leading role in negotiations. SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator is its national executive director, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. Negotiators from SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers held talks again on Sunday, July 9, ahead of their current contract expiration date on Thursday.

The Hollywood Reporter contacted SAG-AFTRA about Drescher’s Dolce & Gabbana trip and a representative said the appearance was related to work “as a brand ambassador.” “It was a well-known commitment from the bargaining committee. She participated in negotiations every day, either in person or via videoconference. President Drescher manages a physically demanding schedule across three time zones, overseeing negotiations and working onsite daily, while managing her parents’ needs in [Florida]. She is returning to the United States and will be on the ground in Los Angeles tomorrow, and will continue to preside over our negotiations.

During an interview on Monday afternoon, USC professor Steven Ross, who studies entertainment work, shared his thoughts with THR, saying that while he doesn’t know the larger context of Drescher’s visit, “It’s bad optics for a president to be out of town, no matter how involved he is or not,” they are in ongoing negotiations. He added: “The president of any union should be there when there is a strike or the threat of an impending strike. We don’t know if she had any commitments she couldn’t get out of, but the optics aren’t good.

Jonathan Kuntz, a film historian and Hollywood expert hailing from UCLA’s School of Theatre, Film and Television, also agrees that the problem is the optics. “Nowadays, any kind of conflict like this is a war in the press and the optics, and so it was a misstep. I don’t think it will have a serious impact on the negotiations. We all have to be aware of appearances.

Drescher’s history with Dolce & Gabbana dates back to his small-screen series The nanny from 1993-1999. Her character, Fran Fine, wore numerous Dolce & Gabbana ensembles and, as the series found new life on streaming, she was recently hailed as a icon And “AND fashion influencer” by the fashion press. At the end of last year, she wore the brand for a Very good health cover, and two years prior, she donned several looks close to home for a New York Post feature.

As for the negotiations, Drescher updated the membership late last month ahead of the original June 30 expiration date saying “we remain strong and we will reach a foundational agreement.” A few days later, SAG-AFTRA and top studios and streamers agreed to extend contract negotiations until July 12 at 11:59 p.m. “We will keep you updated on developments, and until then, unity, solidarity and strength.”

Katie Kilkenny and Winston Cho contributed reporting.