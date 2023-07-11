Hollywood writers strike for third month over pay and conditions





They usually step out of the picket lines as they sink into checkered booths behind red Formica tables or stop at the terrazzo counter, not far from the jukebox that plays from Sam Cooke to Joan Jett. The room rumbles with their chatter, their laughter. Their emergency savings are dwindling, but hey, sitting together over free milkshakes and tuna fondues, things don’t feel so bad. Such is the daily scene at Swingers, a beloved retro restaurant in Los Angeles where the lunch and dinner crowds are dominated by Hollywood writers always on strike. For more than two months, they’ve been battling the studios for better pay and job security, and there’s no sign of a deal on the horizon. And yet, morale is high.

This is when you’d think things would run out of steam, people would get tired, said Scott Saltzburg, a writer for NBC’s Weakest Link game show who sat in a corner table on a weekday. recently with a friend. And I don’t see that at all.

Since early May, 11,500 screenwriters have been on strike against Hollywood studios and entertainment companies in a battle for higher pay and better working conditions. The writers say their industry has increasingly become a gig economy, in which they are forced to string income together with side hustles. Those at the lowest paid level take on dog-sitting and delivery jobs to make ends meet. The writers say they are frustrated to be slowly pushed aside from a changing industry. The Writers Guild of America has warned that the profession is at stake as fewer episodes of each show are ordered, writers’ rooms shrink and companies like Netflix and Amazon limit their residual payments. The writers also want restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence. For their part, the heads of major studios face a business model in crisis, as viewing habits and advertisers turn away from broadcast and cable networks. Streaming services have continued to lose money and executives say there is little room in the situation for increases.

In some ways, the WGA surprised management at an awkward time, said Jonathan Kuntz, a retired film historian who taught at the School of Theatre, Film and Television at the University of California, Los Angeles. This is not a time when they feel rich and fat and sassy and might be willing to share. Instead, there is great upheaval, and we have seen layoffs and cutbacks. The Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which represents studio interests, points to the high salaries screenwriters can already achieve and says the companies have offered outsized salary and residual increases. The alliance resisted the unions’ proposal for a minimum number of writers on staff for the shows, saying it would be a hiring quota that doesn’t match the creative process.

Most productions in Los Angeles were disrupted by picketing writers. The other jobs that serve the industry, caterers, customers, props are nice, but hurtful. “It’s been really rough, it’s been so slow, and nothing’s happening,” said Dan Schultz, vice president of Prop Heaven in Burbank. Were an ancillary business, and things are going downhill. Were at the bottom of this hill.

Mr. Schultz said the accessories house had lost at least 80% of its business because of the strike. Prop requests for live events or commercials have helped, but there’s no pivot that can offset regular production work. For now, the company’s 28 employees are focusing on internal projects such as cleaning and organizing showroom areas. At Western Costume, which has outfitted movie actors for more than a century, the 120,000-square-foot warehouse full of rentals has had little traffic lately. When it’s busy, it’s like a train station, there’s a constant stream of customers coming in and out, said Gilbert Moussally, vice president of costume operations. There’s almost zero at this point. During the 2007 writers’ strike, California’s economy lost $2.1 billion, according to an estimation. The difficulties could intensify if the actors also go on strike after their contract with the studios expires on Wednesday night.

The current writers’ strike is expected to last longer than the 100-day strike in 2007. Many writers have said that the members of the guild seem particularly determined and that the morale is much higher this time around. At picket lines across town, there are theme days (think cosplay or Beyonc), TV show reunions, Karaoke Fridays. Guild members are receiving support from social media and strike captains have been inundated with donations of drinks, snacks, sunscreen and food trucks.

And there are free burgers and fries at Swingers, an institution that has always attracted industry regulars. Drew Carey, the actor, comedian and game show host, currently reimburses the restaurant for every meal, plus tip, which is ordered by someone showing a Writers Guild membership card. Mr. Carey made the same grand gesture during the previous strike, the one he is also extending at Bobs Big Boy in Burbank. Each week, his tab at Swingers amounts to over $10,000. Without her, I’m sure we would be completely hurt, and we were, for the first few weeks, said owner Stephanie Wilson. The restaurant has its own Hollywood history: an iconic hangout where employees who are like family shut down during the pandemic. The actress/waitress-turned-manager and mother of three raises money from relatives and friends to buy and revive the place.

Ms Wilson, 41, now oversees a main strike hub. The writers are, I think, kind of the backbone of it all, she said. In the early evening on a Monday evening, the servers of the diners had changed service, but the clinking of plates and glasses had not stopped. The last rays of the sun lingered on the tables where customers squinted at the light. Sitting across from her husband and collaborator, Anya Meksin attempted to finish her chopped salad while preventing their 2-year-old son from climbing onto the top of the stand. The family comes to the restaurant at least twice a week, trying to stretch the savings they rely on. Just before the strike, Ms Meksin, 41, was hired for High Potential, a new crime series on ABC. But work won’t start until the union signs a contract. Free dinners and being able to rub shoulders with people in similar situations became his comfort zone. It looks, she says, like a union dining room.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/11/us/writers-strike-hollywood-diner.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos