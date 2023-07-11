Tun Tun spent his last days in a chawl, could barely afford food or medicine: Shashi Ranjan recalls Bollywood’s greatest comedienne





On the 100th birthday of yesteryear comedian Tun Tun, actor and producer Shashi Ranjan reflected on how the film industry seemingly ignored her in her twilight years. But, he said in a new interview, she handled it all with a positive attitude. Tun Tun, born Uma Devi Khatri in 1923, began her career in showbiz as a singer, but later moved into acting. She appeared mainly as comic relief in several Dilip Kumar and dutt guru moviesand continued working through the 80s, including his appearance in Amitabh Bachchan’s star Namak Halaal. In an interview with The Times of India, Shashi Ranjan recalled visiting Tun Tun well beyond its heyday, living in a chawl in Mumbai. “She was very sick,” he said, recalling the “poor conditions” in which she lived. The situation was so bad that she couldn’t even get food. He had gone to arrange an interview with her, for which he paid her Rs 25,000. During their interaction, Tun Tun told her that she was barely collecting money to pay for the drugs. During the interview, Shashi Ranjan said she talked about being left behind by the industry she had given so much to, and she “laughed at her poverty and laughed at how she was. treated by the world”. In an interview conducted by the late actor Tom Alter just five years before Tun Tun’s death, she took the stage with a stick and spoke about her time in the industry. She said in Hindi: “I am 75 years old. I am a young woman. But I can still sing if I want. Manna Dey can still sing, but our time is up. New artists are coming. If you look at comedians in movies and on TV now, it’s their time to shine, we had our time too, and it was great. Time waits for no one. Today you’re a star, tomorrow it’s someone else. Tun Tun died at the age of 80 in 2003. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news as well as entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

