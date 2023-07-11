Best Supporting Actor Predictions – IndieWire





Voting for nominations will take place January 11-16, 2024, with official Oscar nominations being announced on January 23, 2024. Final voting will take place February 22-27, 2024. And finally, the 96th Academy Awards TV show will air on Sunday. March 10 and airs live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. We’re updating predictions throughout awards season, so keep checking IndieWire for all of our 2024 Oscar picks. The state of the race While there aren’t any Best Supporting Actor contenders from the first half of the year who look set to dominate this upcoming awards season all the way through, like this year’s winner Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), many performances have been considered standouts among impressive ensembles. The biggest current example would be the praise Ryan Gosling is receiving for his comedic turn as Ken in the highly anticipated Warner Bros. release. , Chris Messina (“Air”) and Glenn Howerton (“Blackberry”) all garnered an outpouring of praise from moviegoers emerging from premieres at Sundance and SXSW. But if we had to bet on the three actors who already seem destined for a nomination, even though there are dozens of performances that the public has yet to see, it would be Robert De Niro for “Killers of the Flower Moon”, John Magaro for “Past Lives” and Charles Melton for “May December”. While the former is a two-time Oscar winner excelling in a unique antagonistic role, the latter represents two different types of escapes that the Academy loves to honor. Magaro had recently been a longtime contender for his role in Kelly Reichardt’s 2020 film “First Cow,” so those who supported him then are now thrilled to see him get an even bigger showcase with “Past Lives,” whose the majority of critics consider it the best film of the year so far. Meanwhile, ‘Riverdale’ star Melton wasn’t close to winning any awards in the same way, but was the talk of Cannes after the animated premiere of ‘May December’, where people saw a another facet of her acting abilities to hold herself between Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, both Best Actress winners. There are still movies like “Challengers,” “The Bikeriders,” “Saltburn,” and “The Iron Claw” to come, which look like they might offer more than one viable contender for Best Supporting Actor, in part because it’s not not quite clear yet. how many performances in them will be considered leads. The best-known quantities are movies like “Poor Things,” which has a trailer that heavily alludes to Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, and Ramy Youssef, all orbiting Emma Stone. “The Color Purple” already has a lot going for it – the original film adaptation received 11 Oscar nominations and the Broadway musical adaptation was a major Tony winner – but Colman Domingo is particularly worth watching here as Famous turn as Mister could bolster his lead acting campaign for “Rustin,” and vice versa. Finally, Samuel L. Jackson was just nominated for a Tony playing the same role he will play in “The Piano Lesson.” The Academy has awarded Oscars to the two August Wilson film adaptations Denzel Washington has produced so far, and Jackson has already been nominated in that category, so the 2024 Oscars could very well be the year the film is made. prolific actor finally wins a competitive award. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order below. No actor will be considered a favorite until I see the movie. Pioneers:

Robert De Niro (“The Moonflower Killers”)

Noah Galvin (“Drama Camp”)

John Magaro (“Past Lives”)

Chris Messina (“Air”)

Jesse Plemons (“Bloom Moon Killers”) Competitors:

Ben Affleck (“Aerial”)

Matt Bomer (“Maestro”)

Willem Dafoe (“The Poor Things”)

Matt Damon (“Oppenheimer”)

Colman Domingo (“The Color Violet”)

Robert Downey Jr (“Oppenheimer”)

Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)

Samuel L. Jackson (“The Piano Lesson”)

Charles Melton (“May December”)

Mark Ruffalo (“The Poor Things”) Long shots:

Jason Bateman (“Air”)

Austin Butler (“Dune: Part Two”)

Raul Castillo (“Cassandro”)

Jacob Elordi (“Priscilla”)

Corey Hawkins (“The Color Purple”)

Glenn Howerton (“Blackberry”)

Nathan Lane (“Beau is Afraid”)

Jude Law (“Firebrand”)

Will Pullen (“A Little Prayer”)

Ramy Youssef (“The Poor Things”)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiewire.com/awards/predictions/2024-oscars-best-supporting-actor-predictions-1234882601/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos