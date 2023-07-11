boygenius announces fall shows with 100 gecs, MUNA, more (including MSG and Hollywood Bowl)





boygeny have added new fall dates to their tour, including some of their biggest headlining shows yet. They gonna hit NYC Madison Square Garden on October 2 with FIRST OF ALLand go to Los Angeles to Halloween (10/31) at the Hollywood Bowl with 100 gecs And sloppy jane. The new dates, which also include shows in Boston, New Haven and Philadelphia with palehound And Sami each opening, goes on sale Friday, July 14 at 10:00 a.m., with various presales starting today (7/11) at 10:00 a.m. Ahead of the new shows, the next leg of boygenius’ North American tour has them featuring Carly Rae Jepsen And illuminati hotties at the end of the month, and they’re heading to Europe and the UK for more shows in mid-August. They also headline All Things Go in October. See all dates below. boygenius album 2023 The record was one of our favorites of 2023 so far, and we saw their show in New York at Forest Hills Stadium in June. See pictures below. 100 gec released 10,000 geks in March, and have upcoming festival dates including Riot Fest. Sloppy Jane, who recently released a visual version of the 2021 album Madisonalso have a “rearranged residency” of three upcoming shows in NYC Baby is well on August 13, 20 and 27with “3 totally different shows, 3 totally different setlists and band arrangements”. BOYGENIUS: 2023 TOUR

July 28, 2023 PNE Amphitheater Vancouver, BC *#

Jul 29, 2023 The Gorge Amphitheater *#

July 30, 2023 Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR *#

August 1, 2023 KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner, Montana #

August 2, 2023 Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field

August 3, 2023 Library Square Salt Lake City, UT#

August 5, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheater Morrison, CO#

August 11, 2023 Øya Festival Oslo, NO

August 12, 2023 Way Out West Gothenburg, SE

August 13, 2023 KB Hallen Copenhagen, DK %

August 15, 2023 Verti Music Hall Berlin, DE %

August 16, 2023 Palladium Cologne, DE %

August 18, 2023 Pukkelpop Festival Hasselt, BE

August 19, 2023 Lowlands Festival Biddinghuizen, NL

August 20, 2023 Gunnersbury Park London, United Kingdom %^

August 22, 2023 The Piece Hall Halifax, UK ^

August 23, 2023 The Piece Hall Halifax, UK ^

August 24, 2023 Banquet Records Outstore at PRYZM Kingston Kingston upon Thames, United Kingdom

August 24, 2023 Banquet Records Outstore at PRYZM Kingston Kingston upon Thames, United Kingdom

Aug 25, 2023 Rock in Seine Saint-Cloud, FR

August 27, 2023 Connect Festival Edinburgh, United Kingdom

August 28, 2023 Royal Hospital Kilmainham Dublin, IE %&

Sep 25, 2023 MGM Music Hall Boston, MA!

September 28, 2023 Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT!

Sep 30, 2023 TD Pavilion at Mann Philadelphia, PA~

Oct 1, 2023 All Things Go Festival Columbia, MD

October 2, 2023 Madison Square Garden New York, NY %

Oct 31, 2023 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA @ * with Carly Rae Jepsen

# with illuminati hotties

% with MUNA

^ with Ethel Cain

& with Ye Vagabonds

@ with 100 gecs and Sloppy Jane

! with Palehound

~ with Samia

