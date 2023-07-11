Entertainment
This Bollywood actor has 180 flops but is still being called a star; No it’s not Amitabh or Akshay Kumar
This Bollywood actor has the most flops under his belt.
The actor is highly revered in the film industry, is known for his dancing skills, and is affectionately known as Dada.
Bollywood is known for being both benevolent and ruthless towards actors when it comes to star power. An actor’s fame is often defined by the number of hits and flops. So many actors have been written off by critics and audiences after a series of flops, and then there are the lopsided superstars who turn every movie into gold just with their mere presence. Lucky are those who have managed to make a career in film, even after a series of flops. What if we told you that there is an actor who is considered a big star, even after delivering 180 flops in his career? Yes, you read that right. The actor is highly revered in the film industry, is known for his dancing skills, and is affectionately known as Dada.
If you haven’t already guessed, we’re talking about Mithun Chakraborty. It seems almost unbelievable that the actor gave so many flops, but it’s true. He is the only actor to have won a national award in his very first film, Mrigaya. He then followed up with successful films like Disco Dancer and Dance Dance, films that made him very popular in Soviet countries.
Mithun has worked on over 350 films including Bengali, Hindi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Punjabi to date. A DNA report claims that Mithun gave 180 flops in his career, bringing his miss rate to 60%. These flops occurred mainly in the mid-90s, when Mithun had moved from Mumbai to Ooty and focused on low-budget B-Grade action films rather than mainstream cinema. After being shunned from mainstream cinema for years, he made a comeback with the 2005 film Elaan.
The reason Mithun is considered a star even after the boring flops phase is because he delivered 50 hits, which is the fourth highest number for any player. His stardom has remained unwavering throughout his career, and movie offers have never been in short supply.
Mithun Chakraborty is number one on the list of Bollywood actors with the most flops. Jeetendra is in second place with 106 flops. They are the only two actors who have had more than a hundred flops in their career.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/movies/this-bollywood-actor-has-180-flops-but-is-still-called-a-star-no-its-not-amitabh-or-akshay-kumar-8309473.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- In Sudan’s Darfur, a rights group calls for an investigation into growing atrocitiesExBulletin
- Jokowi responds to the appearance of a picture on a billboard of him and Prabowo
- This Bollywood actor has 180 flops but is still being called a star; No it’s not Amitabh or Akshay Kumar
- Northwestern fires football coach Pat Fitzgerald after hazing investigationExBulletin
- Shania Twain stuns in a Paisley mini dress and Go-Go boots
- Wall Street gains ahead of this week’s inflation report – WAVY.com
- Nothing Launches Nothing Phone (2): Gorgeous iPhone Challenger
- General practitioner practices to provide 1 million more shingles injections from September
- Trump wants to use his campaign to evade prosecution
- Sharad Pawar to share stage with PM Modi and Ajit Pawar, days after BJP pulls off NCP coup
- Remarks by President Biden and President Recep Tayyip Erdoan of the Republic of Turkey before the bilateral meeting | Vilnius, Lithuania
- What did Carrie and Boris Johnson name their children and why?