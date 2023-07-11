This Bollywood actor has 180 flops but is still being called a star; No it’s not Amitabh or Akshay Kumar

Bollywood is known for being both benevolent and ruthless towards actors when it comes to star power. An actor’s fame is often defined by the number of hits and flops. So many actors have been written off by critics and audiences after a series of flops, and then there are the lopsided superstars who turn every movie into gold just with their mere presence. Lucky are those who have managed to make a career in film, even after a series of flops. What if we told you that there is an actor who is considered a big star, even after delivering 180 flops in his career? Yes, you read that right. The actor is highly revered in the film industry, is known for his dancing skills, and is affectionately known as Dada.

If you haven’t already guessed, we’re talking about Mithun Chakraborty. It seems almost unbelievable that the actor gave so many flops, but it’s true. He is the only actor to have won a national award in his very first film, Mrigaya. He then followed up with successful films like Disco Dancer and Dance Dance, films that made him very popular in Soviet countries.

Mithun has worked on over 350 films including Bengali, Hindi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Punjabi to date. A DNA report claims that Mithun gave 180 flops in his career, bringing his miss rate to 60%. These flops occurred mainly in the mid-90s, when Mithun had moved from Mumbai to Ooty and focused on low-budget B-Grade action films rather than mainstream cinema. After being shunned from mainstream cinema for years, he made a comeback with the 2005 film Elaan.

The reason Mithun is considered a star even after the boring flops phase is because he delivered 50 hits, which is the fourth highest number for any player. His stardom has remained unwavering throughout his career, and movie offers have never been in short supply.

Mithun Chakraborty is number one on the list of Bollywood actors with the most flops. Jeetendra is in second place with 106 flops. They are the only two actors who have had more than a hundred flops in their career.