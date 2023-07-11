Review: On Playa Saturno, Rauw Alejandos’ futuristic reggaeton reaches new heights | Entertainment
LOS ANGELES (AP) Playa Saturno by Rauw Alejandro (Sony Music Latin/Duars Entertainment)
puerto rican musician raw alejandro has always had its sights set on the future taking familiar genres and turning them into something new.
Early in his career, that meant R&B-informed reggaeton when the rest of the industry leaned into popetn, a tried-and-true pop formula. Alejandro takes dem bow, the four-on-the-floor, three-beat percussive pattern that lays the foundation for many Urbano Latino genres (it’s boom-chk-boom-chk to the untrained ear), and manages to stretch the sound to new heights. And perhaps to the farthest corners of the galaxy, as his alien concept album suggests.
Released as a surprise spin-off from his 2022 album Saturno, Alejandro’s fourth album Playa Saturno is an idyllic soundtrack to a space beach party, a collection of songs that demonstrate the Alejandro’s attentive ear and respect for the artists who paved the way. for its success.
The Queen of Reggaeton, ivy queenappears on Celebrando’; the duo harmonize on the songs’ rising bridge. Spanish popstar Miguel Bos appears on retro-reggaeton Si Te Pegas; Mexican singer Junior H brings his corridos tumbados to Picarda. Puerto Rican duets Jowell and Randy and ego y Dlmata also make appearances, respectively on Ponte Nasty” and No Me La Moleste, bringing classic Boricua reggaeton to modern Alejandro audiences.
In fact, much of Playa Saturno strikes like a lesson in musical history across the Caribbean: it is heard in the steel drums of No Me Sorprende” and the vocal melodies of Hoy Aqu”, made contemporary by a style of retro-futuristic and synth-heavy production. .
A spin-off album is a tricky thing. These songs are expected to be a collection of sub-level tracks that didn’t make the original release, but that’s not the case here. Playa Saturno is an alternate history in a larger musical universe. If there’s a misstep, it’s in the similarity between Saturno’s Hoy Aqu’ and Lejos Del Cielo’, but coincidences can be expected when working within the same sound model.
Playa Saturno’s successes far outweigh these moments: especially Baby Hello, the first electro-pop single in collaboration with Argentinian producer Bizarrap, known for his viral BZRP Music Sessions on YouTube. It’s innovative pop music, an end summer song contender for those looking to party among the stars. If space is the last frontier, Alejandro’s album reminds us that there is much more to discover and the infinity of his music reflects this.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
