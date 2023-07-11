Trending Bollywood movies of June 2023: SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and more





June not only brought us relief from the hot summer, but also gave us a shower of surprises for recent Bollywood and OTT theatrical releases. These films generated a lot of excitement among the public and were going viral every day on social networks. Here are some of the Bollywood films that made the buzz in June: Zara Hats Zara Kids Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal Directed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, just like her name, was a unique film with a “hatke” storyline. The film starred Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal who teamed up for the first time for a romantic comedy centered on a married couple who filed for divorce. The hatke part of the film delivered a surprise social message. The film created a lot of buzz in the media, due to Sara and Vicky’s incredible chemistry and on-screen presence during the initial promotional phase. Release date: June 2 bloody daddy Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajiv Khandelwal, Diana Penty After the release of his thriller series Farzi, Shahid Kapoor returned to the OTT with his action thriller Bloody Daddy. The film featured a cast ensemble including Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajiv Khandelwal and Diana Penty in supporting roles. In the movie, we saw Shahid in a brand new avatar where he battles cops and dons.



Release date: June 9 Adipurush Director: Om Raut Starring: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Lord Raghava and Janaki, is based on the epic Hindu Ramayana mythology. The film was directed and co-written by Om Raut and was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The film created a lot of buzz among audiences due to its new cast pairings and great use of visual effects, but upon release, the film received mixed reviews from moviegoers. Release date: June 16 Satya Prem Ki Katha Director: Sameer Vidwans With: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani SatyaPrem Ki Katha was one of the most anticipated films of the year, where Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani collaborated for the second time after their biggest hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans and presented a love story with an uplifting social message that made audiences not only love the movie but also its songs. Release date: June 29 See also: From SatyaPrem Ki Katha to Bloody Daddy, the next Bollywood films will be released in June 2023

