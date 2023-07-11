Sarah Brady Shares More Alleged Texts From Jonah Hill, Claims Actor Sexted Her After Their Breakup





Sarah Brady, the professional surfer and law student who previously dated Jonah Hill, posted more screenshots of alleged text messages between her and the actor in August 2022, showing a conversation about her new relationship with Olivia Miller. In the screenshots, which Brady shared on instagram stories Monday, Hill reportedly wrote, I know I don’t need it, but in the spirit of pure respect for our friendship and mutual appreciation, I wanted to be transparent that I started dating someone recently. He allegedly continues, I’m sorry if it’s painful. It just happened and I didn’t want to be transparent with you because I care about you. In the screenshots, Brady responds in a text the next day asking Hill to respect his personal girls before the dicks code and let this woman know that you recently flirted with me, sent me sexts and you leaned on me for emotional support at the partner level. . In response, Hill reportedly asked Brady not to waste all the cuteness. You are better than that. Brady then responded with a screenshot of a July text from Hill telling him he was holding my hard [redacted]. Hill fired back telling him that screenshotting intimate texts between us is a huge triggering violation for me and a breach of trust as a friend. He goes on to tell her that you have been treated amazingly, both emotionally and financially. This flood of screenshots of alleged exchanges is a continuation of Bradys’ public claims that began last week accusing Hill of controlling and igniting behavior during their relationship that began in 2021 and ended. completed in 2022. She showed screenshots of alleged texts from Hill claiming that your therapist thinks I suck. I am literally the best boyfriend. On earth. She also claims he told her to delete photos of herself in swimsuits, not to surf with men, and to cut friendships with unstable women, among other demands. Hill and Millar recently welcomed their first child, confirmed his team to the press, although the details and the exact date of this event were not shared. Hill expressed his desire to stay out of the spotlight and was noticeably absent from his sister Feldstein Beanies wedding in May. In August 2022, around the same time Brady claims the last text messages she shared were sent, Hill penned an open letter explaining that he would be stepping down from promoting his films due to health issues. mental and anxiety attacks. In previous instagram storiesBrady claimed Hill ran out of ways to manipulate me and began to question my sanity and medication in relation to his diagnosis of bipolar disorder. In one of the stories she posted on Monday, Brady commented: It may seem like I share a lot, but you have no idea what I choose not to share out of consideration for him and his family. In a post on his Instagram feed On July 7, Brady shared a photo of herself in a crop top and skirt, captioning it to revive a photo I took at the request of a narcissistic misogynist. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. vanity lounge has contacted representatives for Hill for comment.

