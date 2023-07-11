Entertainment
CNBC Daily Open: Monetary Policy Divergence
Aerial view of illuminated skyscrapers standing in Pudong Lujiazui financial district at night on June 10, 2022 in Shanghai, China.
CGV | Visual Group China | Getty Images
This report comes from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new international markets newscast. CNBC Daily Open updates investors on everything they need to know, wherever they are. Like what you see? You can subscribehere.
What you need to know today
Asia-Pacific markets climb as US ends three-day losing streak
Asia-Pacific Markets rose on Tuesday, following moves on Wall Street as U.S. markets snapped a three-day losing streak. Markets applauded China’s decision to extend outstanding loans to ease pressure on the real estate sector, as Beijing takes more concrete steps to support slowing growth in its economy. Tech counters outperformed for a second session on relief that China’s survey of the sector is over for now.
India’s misfortunes
Appleglobal supplier and manufacturing centerfoxconpulled out of a $19.5 billion joint venture project with Indian conglomerate Vedanta that would have brought semiconductor and display manufacturing to the Indian state of Gujarat.
More tech job cuts
Microsoft confirmed on Monday that it was cutting additional jobs, a week into its 2024 fiscal year. The cuts come on top of the downsizing announced in January that resulted in 10,000 layoffs.
What is China’s new foreign relations law?
Geopolitics has more influence than new Chinese laws on foreign companies in China. National security is a growing priority for the country. Two new laws, one on espionage and the other on foreign relations, came into effect on July 1. They contain catch-all phrases such as “state secrets” that are subject to interpretation by local and central authorities.
[PRO] Goldman names under-the-radar global stocks to buy, says one could skyrocket 80%
Goldman has listed a series of “off-consensus buy ideas” for investors to consider. The bank is at least 2% above consensus on every stock in terms of 2023-24 earnings per share, and said less than 50% of other analysts are rated long on its picks.
The bottom line
One decides wisely how to loosen up, the other tries to time his next crunch move.
The United States and China, the world’s largest economies, are on divergent monetary policy paths that are creating headaches.
China’s inflation data released on Monday was another sign of its post-‘Covid zero’ recovery basically stalled. Producer prices in June fell 5.4% year on year, the ninth consecutive decline and the largest drop since December 2015. Consumer prices were unchanged from a year ago. Both numbers were worse than expected, with economists expecting the PPI to fall 5% and the CPI to rise 0.2%.
Resuscitation is needed to revive the economy, China is teetering on deflation.
Beijing has so far cut rates in June and pledged “a targeted and coordinated policy, which would be implemented in a timely manner.” Late Monday, authorities said they had asked lenders to extend outstanding loans to ease pressure on the housing sector. The Chinese real estate sector breathes a sigh of relief, perhaps not so much the Chinese banks.
On the other side of the Atlantic, market watchers are watching closely for US inflation data due later this week. Will this offer more signs that the Fed will raise rates?
US inflation slowed in May to rise to 4%, its lowest annual rate in more than two years, but core inflation rose 0.4% month-on-month and 5.3% year-on-year. year-on-year.
Central banks are at “the end of the beginning” in their battle against inflation, as several factors keep core prices consistently high, according to Societe Generale chief economist Kokou Agbo-Bloua.
Continued tightness in the labor market and the apparent resilience of the economy mean the market is pricing around a 90%+ chance that the Fed will hike rates in a range between 5.25% and 5.5% at its meeting later this month, according to CME Group.FedWatch Tool.
Complicating macro monitoring for everyone, Nomura said other central banks in Asia could start cutting rates even sooner than the Fed.
It seems that 2% is everyone’s magic inflation number. Hang on for the ride, we are still far from it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/11/cnbc-daily-open-monetary-policy-divergence.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesian VP begins 7-day visit to Papua region
- BBC presenter asserts: Metropolitan Police ‘intelligence assessment’ after meeting with business | british news
- CNBC Daily Open: Monetary Policy Divergence
- Indian travelers willing to spend more to travel for the Cricket World Cup: report
- Nike Ultimate Sale offers up to 60% off men’s shoes and apparel
- Anderson Cooper reacts to George Santos comparing himself to Rosa Parks
- Despite Recent Improvements, Study Finds Childhood Cancer Diagnosis Is More Common Than 15 Years Ago
- Lights vibrate during a 5-magnitude earthquake in the Philippines |
- Pakistani electoral body issues arrest warrant without bail for Imran Khan
- Xi stresses proactively taking China’s opening up to new level amid complex international backdrop
- Fulton County grand jury to hear 2020 election case against Trump and his allies
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Paris, boosting bilateral relations between India and France – Punekar News