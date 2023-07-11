CNBC Daily Open: Monetary Policy Divergence

Aerial view of illuminated skyscrapers standing in Pudong Lujiazui financial district at night on June 10, 2022 in Shanghai, China. CGV | Visual Group China | Getty Images

This report comes from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new international markets newscast. CNBC Daily Open updates investors on everything they need to know, wherever they are. Like what you see? You can subscribehere.

What you need to know today

Asia-Pacific markets climb as US ends three-day losing streak

Asia-Pacific Markets rose on Tuesday, following moves on Wall Street as U.S. markets snapped a three-day losing streak. Markets applauded China’s decision to extend outstanding loans to ease pressure on the real estate sector, as Beijing takes more concrete steps to support slowing growth in its economy. Tech counters outperformed for a second session on relief that China’s survey of the sector is over for now. India’s misfortunes

Apple global supplier and manufacturing centerfoxcon pulled out of a $19.5 billion joint venture project with Indian conglomerate Vedanta that would have brought semiconductor and display manufacturing to the Indian state of Gujarat. More tech job cuts

Microsoft confirmed on Monday that it was cutting additional jobs, a week into its 2024 fiscal year. The cuts come on top of the downsizing announced in January that resulted in 10,000 layoffs. What is China’s new foreign relations law?

Geopolitics has more influence than new Chinese laws on foreign companies in China. National security is a growing priority for the country. Two new laws, one on espionage and the other on foreign relations, came into effect on July 1. They contain catch-all phrases such as “state secrets” that are subject to interpretation by local and central authorities. [PRO] Goldman names under-the-radar global stocks to buy, says one could skyrocket 80%

Goldman has listed a series of “off-consensus buy ideas” for investors to consider. The bank is at least 2% above consensus on every stock in terms of 2023-24 earnings per share, and said less than 50% of other analysts are rated long on its picks.

The bottom line