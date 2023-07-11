Entertainment
Kevin Costner’s First Wife Cindy Silva Spotted Amid Actor’s Second Divorce
Kevin Costner’s first wife, Cindy Silva, was recently spotted in the midst of her second divorce.
Silva was photographed outside a Gelson’s grocery store in California, standing by her car in the parking lot.
The 66-year-old was casually dressed in a long denim shirt, black leggings and Birkenstock sandals.
Costner was married to Silva from 1978 to 1994, and they share three children together: Annie, Lily and Joe. The “Yellowstone” star also has a son with Bridget Rooney and three children with his future ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner.
People reported in a statement at the time of their divorce that Costner, then 39, and Silva, then 38, said, “After 16 years together, we are ending our marriage. We have resolved to all issues regarding our children and financial affairs have been amicably resolved and a full marital settlement has been reached.”
The settlement would have resulted in an $80 million payment to Silva.
According to Peoples sources, the pair met when Silva worked in marketing at Delta and Costner was a stage manager. When her Hollywood career took off, things got complicated with her busy schedule.
During their marriage, the Costner Hollywood star enjoyed box office hits like “The Untouchables,” “Bull Durham” and “Field of Dreams.” In 1990, he directed, produced and starred in “Dances with Wolves”, which earned him Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director as well as a Best Actor nomination.
Costner entered the height of his film career at this time, following his Oscar success with hits like “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,” “JFK,” and “The Bodyguard,” which also starred Whitney. Houston.
In a 2012 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Costner opened up about his divorce, saying, “My faith has been shaken. No one wants their marriage to end, and it does. You go see the people you love the more, your children, only half as much. It’s a huge loss.
Costner is now facing her second divorce, this time from Baumgartner.
A judge ruled in Costner’s favor last week in one of the couple’s initial hearings, ordering Baumgartner to vacate their Santa Barbara-area estate by the end of the month.
Costner purchased the property before they married, and a prenuptial agreement reportedly stipulated that she would not only vacate the house within 30 days, but would no longer live at any of his properties in the event of a divorce.
The ‘Waterworld’ star didn’t have a prenup in her first marriage, and the reported $80 million settlement was a significant chunk of her net worth at the time.
Since then, Costner has gone on to a successful career in Hollywood, receiving a major boost from his recent work on the Paramount series “Yellowstone,” for which he earns $1.3 million per episode, according to Variety.
It appears the actor has learned a financial lesson from his previous divorce, as court documents obtained by Fox News Digital show, explaining the stipulation that Baumgartner must leave their once-shared home.
“Kevin was married once before and after his separation he was left homeless and unable to live in his own home,” Costner’s legal team wrote in its initial order request.
“He never wanted this to happen again. Due to the nature of his job, Kevin often works out of town. It was therefore and remains particularly important to him that when he is at home, he have a home to go to.”
Both Costner and Baumgartner have filed for joint custody of their children, Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12, with a hearing set for July 12.
Baumgartner is asking for $248,000 a month in support, in addition to Costner fully covering the children’s tuition in private school, 100% of their health care expenses, and extracurricular and athletic activities.
In her initial statement, Costner claimed to have deposited $1 million into her account as part of their prenup agreement. The agreement also stipulated that she would receive a total of $200,000 at the wedding and after their first anniversary. Costner said that amount has now increased to “$1,450,000, which she can use at her discretion, including finding alternate accommodations.”
Fox News Digital’s Tracy Wright contributed to this report.
