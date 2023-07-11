Virtual concerts in the metaverse will attract more fans

For the latest entertainment industry news and analysis, sign up for our daily entertainment brief.

Music fans are in an embarrassment of riches when it comes to gig options. Beyonc’s first solo tour in seven years begins its US leg this month, for example, while Taylor Swift kicked off her first tour in nearly five years in March. Other big names like Drake and Janet Jackson recently launched their first tours in years.

But in reality, concerts have become less accessible as ticket prices have skyrocketed. The average fan paid around $111 for a Top 100 Tour ticket in 2022, compared to around $95 in 2019 and $90 in 2018, according to Pollstar. Meanwhile, ticketing platform SeatGeek said in April that the average resale price of concert tickets had more than doubled since 2019, according to The Wall Street Journal.

But it belies how the live event industry isn’t fully reaping the benefits of higher ticket costs. Morning Consult data shows that while most consumers haven’t cut back on concert ticket purchases, 37% of adults still say they’ve attended fewer concerts in the past year, with the most popular reason being the high cost of tickets. Although hardcore fans pay the necessary price, there is no doubt that live event revenue is not maximized due to lower consumer costs.

One solution is for artists and ticketing platforms to start hosting virtual concerts on a regular basis, which would open up significant new revenue streams through their broad online accessibility. While 37% of adults said they wanted to attend virtual concerts, this figure was just as high (39%) among those planning to attend fewer concerts next year.

Rising ticket prices scare away spectators

While the share of consumers who report attending at least as many concerts in the past year (48%) eclipses the share of consumers who have declined, that doesn’t mean the latter figure is insignificant. Companies like Ticketmaster and CTS Eventim that topped pre-pandemic revenue totals in the first quarter of 2023 would have posted even stronger results had a greater supply of cheap tickets been available.