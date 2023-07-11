Entertainment
Virtual concerts in the metaverse will attract more fans
Music fans are in an embarrassment of riches when it comes to gig options. Beyonc’s first solo tour in seven years begins its US leg this month, for example, while Taylor Swift kicked off her first tour in nearly five years in March. Other big names like Drake and Janet Jackson recently launched their first tours in years.
But in reality, concerts have become less accessible as ticket prices have skyrocketed. The average fan paid around $111 for a Top 100 Tour ticket in 2022, compared to around $95 in 2019 and $90 in 2018, according to Pollstar. Meanwhile, ticketing platform SeatGeek said in April that the average resale price of concert tickets had more than doubled since 2019, according to The Wall Street Journal.
But it belies how the live event industry isn’t fully reaping the benefits of higher ticket costs. Morning Consult data shows that while most consumers haven’t cut back on concert ticket purchases, 37% of adults still say they’ve attended fewer concerts in the past year, with the most popular reason being the high cost of tickets. Although hardcore fans pay the necessary price, there is no doubt that live event revenue is not maximized due to lower consumer costs.
One solution is for artists and ticketing platforms to start hosting virtual concerts on a regular basis, which would open up significant new revenue streams through their broad online accessibility. While 37% of adults said they wanted to attend virtual concerts, this figure was just as high (39%) among those planning to attend fewer concerts next year.
Rising ticket prices scare away spectators
While the share of consumers who report attending at least as many concerts in the past year (48%) eclipses the share of consumers who have declined, that doesn’t mean the latter figure is insignificant. Companies like Ticketmaster and CTS Eventim that topped pre-pandemic revenue totals in the first quarter of 2023 would have posted even stronger results had a greater supply of cheap tickets been available.
Of those who say they attend fewer concerts, 82% say it’s because tickets are too expensive, a higher share than for any other reason, such as favorite musicians not touring nearby (65% ) or who have more professional and family obligations (59%).
Older, lower-income consumers were more likely to have attended fewer concerts than their demographic counterparts. This shouldn’t come as a shock, as data from Morning Consult recently revealed that consumers are cutting back on one-time media and entertainment purchases, like concert tickets, more than subscriptions due to inflation.
Why now is the time for virtual concerts to win back potential concertgoers
Artists can add extra tour dates to become more accessible, but there will always be a fan base who can’t attend shows by bigger artists due to price. To address this, artists and ticketing platforms should start regularly hosting virtual concerts, which are usually free and aim to digitally recreate an artist’s real-life movements.
These shows, viewable through VR headsets or everyday devices like computers, come at a good time as 39% of those who expect to attend fewer concerts next year are interested in virtual performances .
Virtual concerts gained momentum during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to shows like Travis Scott’s massive Fortnite concert, but since then digital events with artists of this caliber have been surprisingly few. many and far between. For artists, partnering with brands like Fortnite or WaveXR to host free virtual concerts would provide additional exposure. Even for high-profile artists who already have large fanbases, amplification is still key because cementing a hit is harder than ever. For example, in July and August 2022, the average Spotify top 200 song was on the list for 39 weeks, compared to just 28 weeks in 2019, according to Bloomberg.
Meanwhile, artists’ virtual concerts could be monetized through brand sponsorships as well as sales of digital or physical merchandise related to the event. Assuming a 20% revenue-sharing deal, Travis Scott would have made millions from virtual merchandise sales from his Fortnite concert alone, according to Billboard. Platforms helping to organize these events could benefit from any revenue sharing agreements as well as web traffic from the artists’ fan base.
But it’s really up to metaverse players like Meta and Roblox to pressure big-budget artists for virtual gigs. These events are among the most compelling ways to show the long-term promise of interconnected 3D worlds, which are in dire need of a revival. As generative AI exploded, funding for companies that operate in the Metaverse or Web3 totaled approximately $587 million in the first quarter of 2023, down 71% year-over-year, according to PitchBook.
Virtual concerts shouldn’t be seen as a fad, as there will always be a chance to meet the needs of underserved fans who can’t see their favorite artists live. No fan base currently demonstrates this better than Taylor Swift’s following the Ticketmaster incident last fall: when asked who they would most like to see perform in a virtual concert, the Blank Space singer was by far the most mentioned musician or band.
This data suggests that the Swifts team would be able to generate a significant audience, including many people who do not attend its current shows, for a virtual concert that could be supported by brand sponsors.
The difficulty of securing tickets for events like the Eras Tour, and more recently the Beyoncs Renaissance Tour, may serve as a reminder of how significant value virtual concerts and, by extension, the Metaverse as a whole can provide. While we shouldn’t expect virtual concerts to become substitutes for in-person shows anytime soon, events on platforms like Fortnite and WaveXR have already demonstrated their ability to generate buzz around top artists like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.
It should only become increasingly clear to artists, tech players and ticketing platforms that they all have good reason to ensure that these digital events continue to provide fans with live music opportunities from big names that would otherwise miss them.
