SAG actors union president Fran Drescher slammed for trip to Italy on eve of potential strike
New York
CNN
—
Fran Drescher, the president of the SAG-AFTRA union, is facing criticism for traveling to Italy to attend the Dolce & Gabbanas Alta Moda festivities last weekend as her union of 160,000 actors faces a Thursday deadline to go on strike.
Dreschers’ appearance at the glamorous event was confirmed in a Instagram post which showed her photographed with Kim Kardashian. This drew criticism from a number of SAG-AFTRA members, as well as members of the Writer Guild of America, which is already on strike against studios and streaming services.
Negotiating our possible strike from Italy seems like a strange strategy, tweeted actor Lenny Jacobson.
Look, I’m not saying you can’t have a personal life. And I’m not saying you can’t take a vacation. But we are in the midst of the most crucial negotiation in decades and our WGA brothers and sisters are in the 70th day of fighting for their lives. The optics here are truly awful. Do better. tweeted actress Briana Cap.
Some really let ’em eat cake vibes for the SAG-AFTRA members marching alongside us WGA members this morning, tweeted Taffy Brodesser-Akner, member of the Writers Guild.
In response to a request for comment on the review, SAG-AFTRA released a statement in which it said Dreshers’ appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana event was part of its commitment to serve as brand ambassador, she had continued to participate in the negotiations, and the union bargaining committee was aware of her trip.
She is returning to the United States and will be on the ground in Los Angeles and will continue to preside over our negotiations, he said.
The union was originally scheduled to strike in the early hours of July 1, but just before that deadline, the union and executive group bargaining on behalf of major studios and streaming services pushed the deadline to 11:59 p.m. PT on July 12. . .
Drescher, star of the 1990s sitcom The Nanny, had recorded a video before the extension saying the union had made progress in the talks. But she and the union negotiators are under pressure from rank-and-file members, including some high-profile players, who have signed a letter urging them to take a tough line in the ongoing negotiations and agree to the union continuing. strike unless they achieve their goals at the bargaining table.
A strike brings incredible hardship to so many people, and no one wants it, the letter said. But we are ready to strike if it comes to that. And we are concerned that SAG-AFTRA members might be willing to make sacrifices that the leadership is not. We hope you heard the message from us. This is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered good business in other years just isn’t good enough.
Along with economic issues, such as pay scales and benefits, the union is pushing for progress on paid residuals when movies or shows air again, especially on streaming services, as well as protections on the use of artificial intelligence to create characters using voice actors or likeness.
After the letter began collecting hundreds of signatures, Drescher signed it as well.
Members have already voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, although that in itself is not uncommon in union negotiations. Even if an agreement is reached, ratification by members would be necessary to prevent a strike.
The production of many films and TV shows has already been interrupted by the current writers’ strike. A cast strike would end most of the remaining production, except for some independent films not associated with the studios. There has been no visible progress in ending the writers’ strike since it began on May 2. Now, there are fears that if the actors join the striking writers, the closures could stretch throughout the summer, possibly even into the end of the year.
This could be the first strike by actors against television shows and film productions since 1980. The industry has changed dramatically since then, when most shows only aired on three broadcast networks and that the films were first shown only in cinemas. Video rental giant Blockbuster hadn’t started yet, let alone been forced out of business by streaming.
The Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of studios, includes Amazon
(AMZN)Apple
(AAPL)SCS
(MORE)disney
(SAY)NBC Universal, Netflix
(NFLX)Paramount Global, Sony
(END) and CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. Many of these companies saw their stock prices decline in the past year, leading to significant cost reductions, including layoffs.
