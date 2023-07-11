Ask Matt: Magnum Fan Dismay, Lodging Wheel, Yellowstone’s Future & More | Entertainment

Welcome to the Q&A with TV Critic also known to some TV fans as their TV Therapist Matt Roush, who will try to answer whatever you love, hate, get confused or frustrated or thrilled about in the vast TV landscape. of today. (We know the background music is too loud, but there are always subtitles.)
Aloha forever for Magnum
Comment: I’m so disappointed with NBC Decision not holding back the incredible cast and writers of Magnum IP for Season 6 and beyond. I know the writers’ strike impacted their decision, and they may even have felt like they were doing the amazing actors a disservice by holding them back until the strike was over. But NBC broke the trust of Magnums all the very large fan base. It’s an incredible show that has created an Ohana on and off the screens. The cast and fans formed a bond that would have secured ratings for as many seasons as NBC aired the show. We all know that the number of first-time viewers has very little to do with how popular a show is these days. THE Magnum IP the super-fan base regularly re-watches the episodes on DVR and streaming services. There are viewing parties where the fandom talks about the show all over social media. There are Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tumblr pages for the show. NBC won a whole fan base by saving Magnum IP due to licensing issues at CBS. But in making this decision, NBC lost our faith. I really hope NBC reconsiders this decision or at least brings everyone back after the strikes end and shoots a few movies to wrap up the storylines. At least give us this grace. Elaine K.
Matt Roush: Let the campaign begin. If the explosion of my mailbag is any indication, with impassioned emails coming in from as far away as France, Magnum fans are launching a big crusade to save our show on social media and elsewhere. One described a crowdfunding campaign for billboards to pressure NBC to reconsider the decision. I’ve been through this stuff many times before, but rarely with such a known amount as Magnum.
If there’s a silver lining, it’s that there are 10 episodes left to air in the NBC-ordered bifurcated Season 5 after CBS dropped the show over a licensing fee dispute. Should Magnum are working better than expected, which could possibly sway corporate minds, although that really comes down to, what else, the economy, which is tougher than ever for broadcast TV and exacerbated by the writers’ strike ongoing, which would have overlapped with upcoming casting contract renewals due. The series is produced by the same company that owns the network, so it’s hard to imagine who beyond NBC would choose to take over the show, which is already on its second home. But with a batch of new episodes still to air, it’s smart not to give up the fight just yet.
Hosts with the most
Comment: I am extremely disappointed that Thomas Bergeron was not chosen to replace Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune. I read his name mentioned some time ago and I was supporting him. I also want to comment on the constant criticism of mayam bialik And Ken Jennings on Danger! I appreciate both. They’re fun, friendly, and relatable, making the set a comfortable place for contestants and an enjoyable sight for fans to watch. It would be nice if the plaintiffs gave these two time to learn their new job as they went along, instead of nitpicking their every move. If plaintiffs can’t do that, maybe Danger! is no longer the show for them. Alice K
Matt Roush: Tom Bergeron would have been a popular choice for sure, and at 68 I imagine he still has enough energy and certainly the charisma to successfully spin the wheel for a bit longer. I’m still bubbling over how they handled her leaving Dancing with the stars. That said, while the Wheel of Fortune The rumor mill was still in full gear, Bergeron coyly posted a No Thanks message in a workout Instagram video, suggesting I’ve developed an aversion to wearing suits. What might have been a graceful way to bow to the inevitable, that Ryan Seacrest has probably always been the first choice of producers, and I’m sure it’s all good. Everything to avoid a repetition of the calamitous transition on Danger!
And I agree with Alice on her informed support Danger! hosts. I admit I had some trepidation this spring when I found out that Ken Jennings would be handing over the daily podium to Mayim Bialik for a while, because he had so successfully become the face and voice of the show for me at during this season. It’s so intuitive about competitor gameplay and has a specificity that Mayim sometimes lacks. But her good nature also serves the show well, and I’m at peace with the current situation for now.
A CW erase
Question: Whatever happened to Baron on The CW Monday evening ? Granted, it’s not the best show on TV, but it beats reality and game shows. And I want to know what happens to the characters. Lorna G.
Matt Roush: Blink and you missed this Australian drama set in the world of surfing, pulled after just a few episodes. Apparently, even The CW’s new management has a bar that a cheap import can fall too far under, and it was watched by so few viewers that they had no choice but to dive deep into it. Last time I checked, Baron was available on The CW’s website and app for those who want to follow it through the end of the season.
Beth Dutton needs her own show!
Question: I know Yellowstone ends this season. I keep hearing there has to be a spin-off with Matthew McConaughey, but I can’t find anything concrete to back this up. If this is true, what are the chances of Kelly Reilly switch to this series? That’s the reason I started watching Yellowstone. Her Beth is, for me, the real star of the show. It’s a travesty that she never received an award for the role! Mark W
Matt Roush: All post-Yellowstone the series’ developments are a work in progress and will likely remain so until the writers’ strike is resolved, though Matthew McConaughey would be a perfect fit and in the midst of negotiations. A recent in-depth study Hollywood journalist interview with the creator of the series Taylor Sheridan suggested that the upcoming spinoff will largely be a standalone project with a new cast and setting, but nothing has been finalized as far as I know. Although if anyone is likely to move between worlds, it would and should be Beth, and I totally agree that Kelly Reilly deserves to break through with nominations, even awards, for her fearless performance.
Did barstow Get buried?
Question: Last year I liked to see Angie Harmon star in Buried in Barstow on Lifetime. I couldn’t find any information about the release date of the second part. It ended in a cliffhanger, so I assumed it would air at some point. Could you tell me more about this? Pending Wait Jamie H.
Matt Roush: People keep asking, but there’s nothing official about a second act for barstow although in an interview given by Harmon a few months ago to Charlotte Magazine (like in North Carolina), she said the show was picked up for series by A&E Studios and they spent the last year putting together the scripts and story arc. She noted that the show is more masculine than most Lifetime projects, so they are pitching it to other platforms, including major streamers. So be patient, as it may take some time before everyone is back in Barstow.
And finally
Question: Is there a word of Year when they plan to release season 2 of Chad? It’s been so long without news! And is there hope for a season 3? Matt G.
Matt Roush: Nothing yet, but I expect to hear something soon about the long-delayed Roku Channel release of the Nasim Pedrad comedy (formerly on TBS) in which she plays an awkward Persian-American teenager. Whether that includes news of a Season 3 pickup I have no idea, and I’d be somewhat surprised given the show’s recent rocky road. But let’s leave this column on a positive note with a stranger, things may have happened.
