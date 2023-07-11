Actor Simu Liu is a Breach Main in Valorant





Nothing compares to the joy of coming home after a long day to play your favorite game. Even better are the days when you have no work and just relax and play whatever game you want. It seems Canadian movie star Simu Liu is no exception. The actor who starred in films like Marvels Shang-Chi and The League of Ten Rings recently opened up about his love for video games. While answering questions posed to him during an interview at the Barbie Premier Red Carpet event on July 10, Simu Liu talked about Valorant and Diablo 4. Here’s what Simu Liu had to say about Diablo 4 and Valorant at Barbie Premier.

Shang-Chi’s famed Simu Liu also works in Diablo 4 Speaking to an interviewer at the Barbie event, Simu Liu revealed that he has played Diablo 4 and Valorant a lot. Responding to Refinery29’s Melissah Yang, Liu said: You know what I like about Diablo? It’s the perfect game to play at the end of a long day on set. Just grind in the dungeon and click.

Liu also revealed that when he gets together with his friends, he plays Valorant. Talking about the Valorant Agents he regularly plays, Simu Liu revealed that he plays a lot of Support Agents, including Brimstone and Sage. He also said he has developed his violation skills. He added, Breach is interesting because it’s right there. I like his stuff. He has a good ultimate. Former 100 Thieves Valorant coach Sean Gares commented on this interaction. He , I refuse to believe that Simu doesn’t keep the main character of Jett rn out of the game, in the movies and in the game.

Notably, in 2021, Simu Liu made an appearance in the Diablo 2: Risen live-action trailer. Likewise, he recently appeared on a livestream with Rachell Valkyre Hofstetter and Bella Poarch for promoting Diablo 4. If you’ve been following the actor on social media for a while, you’ll also remember that he once shared a clip of his Valorant gameplay last year in August. Simu Liu shared a streamable link with a simple tweet caption AS and even admitted watching the clip

This clip caught the attention of the Valorant community and even prompted the official Valorant account to comment. Riot Games wrote, Actor Author Cracked Jett player There’s nothing he can’t do

While many fans are excited to see her performance as one of the Kens in the upcoming Barbie movie, many of us gamers are eager to see what game Simu Liu takes over next.

