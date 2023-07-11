Yellowcard at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheater, 5 things to know – The Oakland Press

The alternative rock quartet from Florida broke up in 2017, 20 years after forming. But last year, he banded together to perform at Riot Fest in Chicago. It sparked a reunion that includes a new, just-released EP, “Childhood Eyes,” and a summer tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of her platinum-selling fourth album, “Ocean Avenue.”

Yellowcard still includes sole remaining founding member Sean Mackin (fiddle and vocals) as well as Ryan Key, frontman since 1999, as well as guitarist Ryan Mendez (since 2005) and bassist Josh Portman (2012). Key, 43, reports that being reunited feels so good but is hesitant to predict too much about the future just yet…

Key says over the phone that Riot Fest was “the first kind of idea” for Yellowcard to come together, followed by an offer from Live Nation for a full-fledged summer tour this year. “It’s just a great opportunity that we’ve never had in our career. We are all in disbelief at these chambers when they were presented to us; we’ve never done a full tour of these amphitheater stages before. It’s very exciting and moving. We really don’t understand it, but we are very grateful for this opportunity.

According to Key, getting Yellowcard back up and running after years away didn’t take much effort. “I feel like what me and the rest of us believed would always be the end of the band, we started to feel like we were sort of on a hamster wheel, in a way. We We were just standing still and not really moving anywhere, or pulling as much out of the group as we put in. I think the excitement around this (meeting) rekindled our spirit and our unity as a group. to rehearse for Riot Fest, we had booked three days of rehearsal, after not playing together for seven years, we probably jammed for a total of six hours over three days, and then we were ready to hit the stage. was pretty cool.

The decision to make new music “happened naturally,” Key said. “We knew we wouldn’t have time to do a full album, so we all agreed that doing a four or five song EP would be the best decision. We weren’t really writing with the idea that the music would do anything (commercially); we were writing music because we were going on tour and it seemed like it would be fun to get together and write songs. For the first time in a long time, we were aware of how we wanted to create music that existed both for us and for the listener; we were very aware of what Yellowcard fans wanted to hear from us at this stage of our career and we went there to try to make them happy I think you hear some of that energy in the music.

“Childhood Eyes” features collaborations with Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba (“The Places We’ll Go”) and Pierce the Veil’s Vic Fuentes (“Three Minutes More”), both of whom have been friends since the start of Yellowcard’s career. “We wanted to do some guest features on the record,” says Key. “Having these two guys, our peers whom we respect and love so much, being part of our music and sharing it with our fan base is a huge help for us.”

Key, who works in his spare time on music for TV, movies and commercials, says Yellowcard is taking the proverbial wait-and-see approach to the future and what might happen beyond this tour. “I’m not going to let the future dictate the present. I want to come out this summer and each of these shows be THAT show and then we move on and do our best and put on the best Yellowcard show anyone has ever seen. If that means they want us back next year, we’ll know when the time is right. We don’t put the cart before the horse or think too far ahead and focus enough on the task at hand. Right now we’re on cloud nine, and everything is so amazing and going so well, that’s the headspace I want to stay in. We have no expectations, so whatever comes next will just be the next exciting thing.

Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, This Wild Life and Emo Night Brooklyn perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13 at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (313)471-7000 or 313Presents.com.

Can I still listen to Kanye? Should I hate Bill Murray now? Ask Claire Dederer. She won’t judge you

Dream Theater at the Masonic, 5 things to know

Noel Gallagher, Garbage mixes past and present at Pine Knob