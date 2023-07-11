Bollywood roundup: Preity Zinta, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and more…

– Advertisement –

Preity on the “worldliness” of Jai-Gia: for Hindus, it is a “gesture of purification”

New Delhi– Actress Preity Zinta shared a glimpse of her baby munchkin twins Jai and Gia’s “worldly” ceremony in Los Angeles, and described its relevance to Hinduism.

Taking to her Instagram, Preity shared a photo of her little bundle of joy, in which the two shaved-headed kids can be seen playing with their toys with their backs to the camera.

She wrote the caption as follows: “So the “Mundan Ceremony” finally took place this weekend. For Hindus, the first shaving of babies’ hair is seen as a gesture of purifying the memory of their previous births and releasing the past. Here is Jai & Gia after their mundane ceremony. #tradition #mundanceremony #ting.

Fans instantly flooded the comments section and showered their love on the kids. They reacted by writing: “Awwwww…Wooooowww…You are so attached to your roots”; “Blessings to the Twins”; “Congratulations Mom! May they always be blessed”; “Culture”.

On February 29, 2016, Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. In 2021, they became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy.

Anil Kapoor looks back on 2009, when he attended San Diego Comic-Con

New Delhi–San Diego Comic-Con is back, and the excitement surrounding the 2023 edition of this fan-favorite event is reaching new heights.

Over the years, San Diego Comic-Con has hosted countless celebrities, with stars from Hollywood and the entertainment world on its stages. But did you know that one of the first Indian celebrities to attend this event was none other than the charismatic Anil Kapoor?

In 2009, Anil made headlines when he took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con alongside an all-star lineup including Keifer Sutherland, Howard Gordon, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Katee Sackhoff, Freddie Prinze Jr, Brannon Braga and David. Rage, among others.

This remarkable gathering was for the press conference of the popular TV show ’24’.

Kapoor’s presence at San Diego Comic-Con marked an important moment, not only for himself, but also for the Indian film industry.

While sharing the stage with internationally acclaimed stars, the Bollywood actor showed off his undeniable charm and super cool style, winning the hearts of audiences around the world.

Kapoors’ attendance at the convention demonstrated her passion for exploring new avenues and connecting with fans from different corners of the world.

The Bollywood star is currently enjoying accolades for her menacing portrayal of Shelly Rungta in Part 2 of ‘The Night Manager’.

He is also gearing up for his upcoming theatrical release, “Animal,” where he will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor.

Besides Animal, the actor also has the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone-star ‘Fighter’ in the pipeline.

Big B’s voice can bring the country together, say ‘KBC 15’ music makers

New Delhi – Music duo Rohan and Vinayak have breathed new life into the iconic theme of “Kaun Banega Crorepati 15” (KBC 15), adding lyrical narration from megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Big B’s deep baritone completes his musical performance through the promo, in which the phrase “naye armaan, nayi muscaan, naye aasmaan liye” sets the stage for KBC’s new season.

His poetic rendition of promotional dialogue was set to the upbeat music composed by Rohan and Vinayak, which resulted in Bachchan humming the reality show’s signature tune. It also sets the tone for a new avatar in the series.

Rohan and Vinayak, who have already given music to films such as “Pink”, “Sarkar 3” and “102 Not Out” (by the way, all the actors of Amitabh Bachchan), opened up about the ideation and execution of the melody.

“The melody of KBC 15 is etched in our hearts and minds and is unique to the show. Our first thought, behind Mr. Bachchan humming the theme melody, was that the host and the melody are the identity of the show and therefore it felt right to bring them both together to invite viewers to a new season. Rohan said.

Vinayak added: “We’ve been fans of the legend since we were kids and having worked with him before, we know his voice has that power and allure that brings this country together. So Rohan and I have thought about it, and we’ve hit that chord. To be the face of the show, be the voice of this video too.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Her “Angel” Malti’s Summer Look

New Delhi – Global star Priyanka Chopra, who is currently on holiday with her family, has dropped an adorable glimpse of her sweet munchkin Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka is currently spending some quality time with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti (affectionately known as MM) by the sea.

Taking to the Instagram story, Priyanka shared the photo of Malti, in which she can be seen wearing a cute sky blue monokini, with strawberries printed on it. She paired the outfit with a matching hat and black sunglasses.

MM also wears a thin gold bracelet on her hand. The little girl can be seen watching the scenic sea from a yacht.

PeeCee captioned the enchanting photo as “Angel” with a red heart emoji.

Her husband, Nick Jonas, also dropped a glimpse of the family vacation by sharing a selfie from the boat. He wrote: “I have holiday eyes”.

Work-wise, Priyanka was last seen in ‘Citadel’ and ‘Love Again,’ which didn’t fare so well, and she now has ‘Heads of State’ in her prize pool. (IANS)