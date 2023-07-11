Actor David Kaverman visits Atlanta on ‘WICKED’ National Tour – Georgia Voice – Gay & LGBT Atlanta News

New York-based actor David Kaverman is four months away from his contract as a swing performer on the hit Broadway musical’s second national tour BAD. During the Houston stop, Kaverman took a break from his grueling schedule and the triple-digit Texas Heat Index to chat with Georgia Voice. He jokingly recalled his first night in the hit musical and the advice he received from the show’s dance captain before his first performance: “The only thing you have to do today is just not to fall,” he recalls being told. “Don’t fall, get on and off stage. That’s all you have to do.

On July 5, Kaverman and the cast of WICKED opened at Atlanta Fox Theater for an extended engagement of three weeks until July 30. The fifth longest-running Broadway musical in history, WICKED looks at what happened in the land of Ozbut from a different perspective. Long before Dorothy arrived, another young woman, born with emerald green skin, is intelligent, fiery, misunderstood, and possesses extraordinary talent. When she meets an exceptionally popular bubbly blonde, their initial rivalry turns into the most unlikely of friendships until the world decides to call one “good” and the other “bad.”

With three months of rehearsals complete, Kaverman is taking a deep breath, settling into performance mode, and embracing his swinging role, a first in his professional career (“Kinky Boots,” “In The Heights,” “Motown: The Musical”) that requires him to cover six tracks in the show, sometimes hours before the curtain goes up.

“Last week during the show someone had to call, and so it was a chain of events that put me on,” Kaverman told Georgia Voice. “So we have to be ready at all times. So, it’s good practice to just live in the moment. And to try to focus on what you need to do.

It’s almost impossible to believe that until a year ago, Kaverman had never seen WICKED on stage and thought the window of opportunity to be on the show had passed.

“As actors, we send so many things, and so you’re not always attached to everything,” Kaverman says, referencing his audition video for WICKED.

“I love touring, and WICKED is such a great show and has such a legacy,” he says.

“I sent a tape. I sent the sides they requested, and then I got a call back,” Kaverman says. “It was in person. I did and found out I had two weeks to pack up and be on the road.

While swing artists typically perform in the absence of core cast or ensemble members, Kaverman’s feet hit OZ eight times a week. Still, you might miss him if you’re in the audience despite his character being in front of you.

“I have a lead on stage at every show. But if I’m not covering for someone else, I’m still the central flathead, which is a fully enclosed costumed character who comes out during Emerald City,” Kaverman explains. “And so it’s funny because I’m still technically in the show every day, but you don’t see my face unless I’m on another track.”

Similarly, LGBTQ fans never see the actor’s natural face portraying Elphaba (per the Incredible Olivia Valli), the emerald green wicked witch of the west, a role made famous by the Tony Award winner Idina Menzel, but identify with the character who is a social outcast and a target of rejection and discrimination.

“There’s kind of a cult following with the show,” Kaverman says. “However, they feel altered. I think that’s why people love the show so much.

WICKED is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire. WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical direction by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED has won over 100 international awards, including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, WICKED has been played in over 100 cities in 16 countries and seen by over 60 million people worldwide.

WICKED will take place at the Fox Theater in Atlanta from July 5-30.

Tickets will be available at the Fox Theater box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308, by visiting foxtheatre.org/wicked or by calling (855)-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more can be placed by calling Fox Theater at (855)-285-8499.