Is Bollywood a man’s world?

Bollywood is dominated by male stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Bollywood, India’s hugely popular Hindi film industry, is often described as a man’s world.

It’s something that’s been talked about for a long time, but now a new study shows just how little gender equality there is – both on and off screen.

The $2.1 billion ($1.5 billion) industry produces hundreds of movies every year and has a huge number of Indians around the world. The influence of movies and stars on the imagination of their fans cannot be overstated. But over the years, many Bollywood movies have been criticized for being regressive, promoting misogyny and gender bias.

In a first of its kind studyResearchers from the Tiss (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) in Mumbai have attempted to quantify the severity of the grip of patriarchy on Hindi cinema.

They selected 25 of the biggest box office hits of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year, and 10 female-centric films between 2012 and 2019 – the time period was chosen to see if there were any changes in the story after the 2012 gang-rape of a student on a Delhi bus, the resulting outcry over the crime, and the introduction of tough new laws to tackle crimes against women.

The list of hits included War, Kabir Singh, Mission Mangal, Dabangg3, Housefull4, and Article 15 and female-centric films included Raazi, Queen, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and Margarita with a Straw, among others.

The researchers studied nearly 2,000 on-screen characters to see the types of occupation actors played and analyzed the films on several parameters such as gender stereotypes, consent, intimacy and harassment. They counted the number of LGBTQ+ and disabled characters and how they were portrayed, and studied how many women worked off-screen on these films.

They concluded that although female-centric films give cause for optimism, box office successes continue to be sexist and regressive, and the portrayal of women and queer people remains abysmal.

For example, 72% of the characters in the films analyzed were played by men, 26% by women and 2% by queer actors.

The majority of the film’s audience is believed to be male in India

Professor Lakshmi Lingam, the study’s project manager, said ‘big money rolls over all the big men in Bollywood’ and the filmmakers say ‘a really strong female character won’t work with audiences’.

“There are very few attempts to do something different because patriarchal norms influence how people think about a story or a narrative and they come to believe that is what can give them money,” she told the BBC.

So, she says, they’re sticking to the “formula.”

“The protagonist must be an upper-caste male, the female lead must be slim and handsome. She must be shy and wise who expresses consent through gestures rather than words, but wears sexually revealing clothing and must be somewhat modern to allow him to be in a pre-marital relationship which is a transgression.”

On-screen jobs are also imagined through a narrow gender lens – Professor Lingam says although “42% female leads were employed in these films – [way higher than India’s real employment figures of 25.1%] – they practiced very stereotyped professions”.

“Nine out of 10 men held decision-making positions playing army officers, police officers, politicians and crime lords; women played mainly doctors and nurses, teachers and journalists and only one in 10 held decision-making positions,” she said.

The study shows that the portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters remains extremely problematic – they have never played a decision-making role and have often been the subject of sexist jokes. The disabled fared just as badly – making up only 0.5% of all characters and most were used as tropes to invoke sympathy or as comic relief.

“Filmmakers say that’s the reality they show. But there are so many other realities they don’t show. They swing between reality and fantasy to justify being like this,” says Professor Lingam .

The representation of women and queer genders in the industry, she adds, needs to change because “real life is also dictated by what you see in the movies”.

“In India, where families and schools rarely teach sex education and consent, all of our responses are influenced by books and movies,” she says, adding that it’s a problem when a film like Kabir Singh shows the male lead stalk and harass the heroine to woo her.

“It normalizes toxic masculinity. So when a woman is harassed or harassed on the street, everyone says it’s happening. And there’s rarely a pushback.”

Vidya Balan questioned the patriarchy in her film Mission Mangal

A few films, however, she points out, break out of the mold – for example, in Mission MangaThere, when a rocket scientist, played by Vidya Balan, is scolded by her husband for spending too much time at work and ignoring their children, she turns around and asks him if the children aren’t his responsibility as well.

Queen and Lipstick Under my Burkha were among a handful of actress-led films that centered on strong female characters. But the number of such films is still very low.

Visual media, Prof Lingam says, “can bring new narratives into the conversation and change won’t happen overnight, but it will happen over time.”

The Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, she says, have already shown the way forward. “There’s a lot of turnover in society and people are producing different content to reflect that. There’s a lot of great content on OTT platforms that are doing well.”

On the other hand, the Bollywood formula no longer works. “Many violent male-dominated films led by some of our biggest stars such as Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar bombed. The one exception was Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.”

The industry, she says, must therefore reinvent these ideas.

“The typical thinking is that a majority of the audience is male, so films are made for them. We’re not saying don’t make these films, but make a range of films so there’s a wide variety. “

One of the reasons, she says, why Bollywood’s gaze is so predominantly male is that there are so few women working off-screen in the industry and even fewer in major film departments – the films studied by Tiss had over 26,300 men and only 4,100 women in the crew.

“If films are made for diverse audiences, by diverse people behind the screen, the stories will also be diverse,” says Professor Lingam.

