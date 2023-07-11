Entertainment
Hot Strike Summer: Actors Union appears close to walkout, putting Emmys at risk
A strike in Hollywood is quite rare now that the city is preparing for two. As the writers enter their 10th week on the picket lines, the actors race towards their July 12 deadline to negotiate a new contract with Hollywood studios, and it seems increasingly possible that they will collectively make a giant step. out of the projector.
It looks like the actors are already eager to leave, says one successful TV actor, who notes that many other artists have gotten a taste of the strike life by marching with writers on their picket lines. Several have already signed up to be strike captains as the industry contemplates the first double strike in 63 years.
SAG-AFTRA began preparing its members for a potential work stoppage last week when it sent out an email asking them to fill out a survey to find out if and how you would like to volunteer in the event of a strike. The questions were extremely specific: What time do you want to picket? Would you be interested in volunteering as a Strike Captain? It’s entirely possible it was due diligence or a last-minute bluff, but actor ready to strike Mehdi Barakchian was delighted: I think they are getting ready. The guild also posted on Instagram a pile of pictures of people making SAG-AFTRA on strike! picket signs, with the caption, If a strike becomes necessary, were ready. Sources say SAG-AFTRA has started training its first set of strike captains to be ready.
The guild held meetings with publicists and entertainment agents on Monday to discuss the impact of a possible actors’ strike on them and their affected patrons. They were told that in addition to having to walk away from television and film productions around the world, striking members of SAG-AFTRA would be banned from publicity, including interviews, photo shoots, premieres and social media that promote studio projects. Some deals would be allowed for truly independent projects, and performers would be allowed to appear at events like Comic-Con for career-related panels that don’t promote an ongoing project. Charity events and the receipt of lifetime achievement awards would also be permitted, as long as the actors are not photographed in front of corporate logos on the red carpet. The guild told publicists in no uncertain terms: don’t put customers in a position where they have to publicly defend what they are doing.
Since the start of the WGA strike, there had been some confusion among members about what was and was not allowed in terms of advertising, social media and red carpet appearances. It was very disorganized, says a publicist, who notes SAG-AFTRA’s more aggressive approach. As an industry source points out, the guild clearly hopes to make the actors’ absence felt so deeply that it will force studios to rethink their position: the point of making the rules so strict is that the strike ends sooner. early.
Over the past week, rumors that the negotiations were going badly have multiplied. Although SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers pledged not to speak publicly about their negotiations, word began to spread behind the closed doors of AMPTP’s Sherman Oaks headquarters that the two parties are worlds apart on several key issues, including imposing limits on the use of AI. entertainment labor lawyer Jonathan Handel, who previously worked with SAG-AFTRA but no longer represents them or speaks on their behalf, says there are two factions within the guild, one more strike-oriented than the other. But from both sides of the aisle, what I heard was that they were probably going to strike, he said. There is distance between the parties on at least several issues.
President SAG-AFTRA Fran Drescher, the co-creator and star of the 1990s sitcom The nanny, boasted at the end of June of reaching a landmark agreement on behalf of the members. It seems clear now that this was extremely optimistic. Drescher is now apparently frustrated with the AMPTP’s lack of movement: Despite her positive public attitude, Drescher, who held her union leadership position for less than two years, has been an insightful and surprisingly strong bargaining leader, according to A dispatch of the daily strike bulletin The Anklers. Some guild members were disappointed with Drescher herself this week after Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram photo of herself alongside Drescher at a Dolce & Gabbana promotional event in Italy. Although it seemed some like a moment to let them eat cake and the Kardashian show american horror story is particularly sensitive for writers already on strikeSAG-AFTRA published a statement explaining that Dreschers’ job as a Dolce & Gabbana brand ambassador required her to travel and that she was able to access discussions via video conference if necessary. It was a well-known commitment of the bargaining committee.
