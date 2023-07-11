Entertainment
15 Korean actors in Bollywood who will make the perfect romantic hero: Song Joong-ki, Cha Eun-woo, Gong Yoo and many more!
The South Korean entertainment industry has the whole world talking and why not! With the wonderful plot, cinematography and more, actors who know how to grab our hearts with a little trick. Now, as these beautiful and charming faces win our hearts, there is no doubt that when it comes to India, Bollywood has been the scene stealer with its romance and drama. So what would happen if we mixed the two?
Imagine the kind of Shah Ruk Khan romance played by Song Jong-ki, Cha Eun-woo or Ahn Hyo-seop. Or the kind of old-school Bollywood romance like the one brought to us by Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand and many more! Now, that’s one kind of drama I wouldn’t want to miss, and seeing them release a very desi romance will only leave us wanting more.
With that, here is a list of 15 Korean actors in Bollywood who will make the perfect romantic hero and the one we know will do it well!
Song Joong-ki
We start this list with an actor who has charmed us since his Descendants of the Sun And Vincenzo days, thus bringing him a huge fan base in India. So imagine seeing the star bring out her innocent charm in Bollywood with some action. Song Joong-ki would fit perfectly into a romantic Bollywood movie.
Lee Min-ho
Another actor who holds us all in the palm of his hand has to be Lee Min-ho and why not! This actor has played good romantic characters in Kdramas and is the perfect choice to play a romantic hero in a Bollywood movie who comes doused in a royal outfit. The perfect Prince Charming who is perfect for a historic Bollywood romance.
Park Seo Joun
Park Seo-joon has gone from CEO to boxer and many other roles, but what has stuck throughout is the romance he brought to Kdramas. So I think it’s time for the actor to bring the best of both worlds to Bollywood and show us how romance is done his way. Surely the “aura” will also be a charmer in a Bollywood-style romance.
Ahn Hyo Seop
After being a Doctor Romantic in 2023, there is no doubt that the actor’s benevolent and warm love romance is a perfect fit for Bollywood. Having faced the “father” hurdle before in a Kdrama, he has already experienced the Bollywood drama genre once and proved himself to be the perfect hero for this genre.
Kang Tae-oh
The one who loved with all his heart in the show Extraordinary Prosecutor Woo was a green flag for all of us in 2022, and he’s the dream boy we’ve seen repeatedly in Bollywood movies. Kang Tae-oh is the perfect man who fits right into a romance that will melt our hearts, and all he has to do is smile.
Lee Jong Suk
While IU may have that star forever, her charming smile knows no bounds and is one that can turn many’s hearts pale in a Bollywood movie. But honestly, his eyes are more than enough to make us melt and want more, making him the perfect romantic hero.
Bo-gum Park
While Park Bo-gum is already one of the best actors in the industry, his innocent smile had the whole world crying with joy and begging for more. The actor’s portrayal of a romantic hero is sure to leave something burning in our hearts, and having a boy in love whose innocence comes with a hint of mischief is just what we need.
Cha Eun Woo
This actor has played quite a few perfect boy roles and we’re not complaining because he’s just like his characters – perfect. And this perfect boy whose romance goes beyond beauty standards is the perfect choice for a Bollywood storyline with a moral that would show us the afterlife.
Nam Joo Hyuk
THE twenty-five twenty-one The actor left us heartbroken and a romantic hero who breaks our hearts is the kind of Bollywood intrigue that will win awards. The actor has a playful vibe that we all look for in romantic heroes, and he knows how to mix that with a caring and warm vibe.
Lee Dong-wook
THE Tale of the Nine Tails The actor has been charming our hearts for quite a while now and why wouldn’t it, with his handsome looks, everyone would be mesmerized. Lee Dong-wook really makes a good romantic Bollywood hero and seeing him play the role of a lover in the rain should be made possible soon.
gong-yo
It’s not just the Grim Reaper who knows romance because the Elf alias the prince of coffee is also the one who knows and rules over romance. Gong Yoo has the charm, experience, and looks of a romantic hero who knows how to make the scene his own, and there’s no denying that he would be the perfect hero because he’s versatile.
Ji Chang-wook
From performing his on-screen magic to enveloping us all in his magical charm, this versatile actor has romance, action, and a compelling vibe that makes him the perfect hero. And just like the ideal Bollywood hero, he can fight bad guys for the one he loves and show his true love to everyone.
Rowoon
Then we have the secret charmer who knows how to get noticed without too much effort. Rowoon is the kind of romantic hero who knows he rules the screen and his mere presence is enough to make us all scream in a theater. So whether it’s charming the first, second and third female leads and their families, he’s already got the hook ready.
Lee Do-hyun
Finally, we have Lee Do-hyun who will adapt to any role given to him and when he plays a romantic hero, we can surely expect every type of romantic hero from him. Whether it’s good boy charm, innocent boy charm, confident athlete or bad boy charm, he’ll bring them all to the screen and make us scream. A perfect fit as a Bollywood actor.
Which of them was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!
