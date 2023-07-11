Father-daughter duo bring big entertainment to Letterkenny





Advertisement Don’t miss a great night of music and dancing as James and Lucy Peake bring The Sounds of The Carpenters and Tom Jones to the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny! The big band show takes place on Friday July 21, also featuring the sounds of ABBA, Fleetwood Mac, Barry White, Neil Diamond, Pavarotti and many more! The great voice of James Peake returns with a new great voice in the form of Lucy McPeake, his youngest daughter. With a career spanning 35 years in the music industry, James started out in local clubs around Belfast, entering the oddball talent show as an apprentice before forming a few small bands. Then he started getting noticed by agents, including Michael McGill of Warrenpoint. “Michael then asked me to start a band and that was the start of the James Peake experience. One of the first big shows was playing with ‘The Killer’ himself, Jerry Lee Lewis,” said James. “I couldn’t believe me and the band were on the same stage.” James had a busy career with this gig, as well as singing in song for Ireland and traveling all over Europe with Andrew, a young saxophonist who asked him to sing on his ‘Magic Life’ album. Then COVID hit and with it the lockdown, which was a bad time for all of us. James continued: “However, the only good thing to come out of it was when I started a Thursday night live music on Facebook from my own house. My 17 year old daughter Lucy (used to sing for us at home but didn’t sing in front of anyone else) started singing on the live show every week which has now evolved into singing with me at hotels and clubs. Lucy says “I love the music of Harry Styles and Sam Fender. Mammy and Daddy always played good music at home when I was young, i.e. Fleetwood Mac, Toto, The Eagles, The Pretenders and Blondie etc. which I sing with the band. When I heard the music of The Carpenters, I found myself singing along to their songs, and now I sing them live on stage.” James says “That’s what gave me the idea to start the big band”, with his big voice making the sounds of Tom Jones and Lucy singing The Carpenters. “Part two of the show is a mix of songs from Fleetwood Mac, Barry White, Blondie, Elvis, etc. “Already we’ve played five sold-out shows, and now we’re looking forward to our next big show which Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny, Donegal on the 21st July this year, with me and Lucy and our seven piece band it’s a great show, hope you all can make it happen. Tickets are only 20 and available at Mount Errigal Hotel, call: 00353749122700 email [email protected] Dinner, lodging and show package, 350 for two people including: Two tickets

Two nights in B&B

dinner one night Father-daughter duo bring big entertainment to Letterkenny was last modified: by

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.donegaldaily.com/2023/07/11/father-daughter-duo-big-entertainment-to-letterkenny/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos