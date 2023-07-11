Unmissable Bollywood brunch at Arth Bar+ Kitchen





(Gerry Furth-Sides, content from Arth Bar + Kitchen) Arth Bar + Kitchen in Culver City adds another modern approach to dining: an all-new festive restaurant bollywood brunch Since 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. this Saturday, July 15 with a very special brunch. The restaurant already prides itself on offering contemporary Indian cuisine based on authentic flavors and regional dishes. (For our story, please see: //localfoodeater.com/how-arth-bar-kitchen-redefines-indian-fare/ Arth Kitchen + Bar: always a party! For only $35 per personcustomers can enjoy Unlimited food Brunch. For a fully elevated experience, theUnlimited food and bottomless mimosas is offered for $55 per person. Everything Bollywood pulsates with energy. The term Bollywood refers to the largest Indian and global film industry in terms of films produced and released each year. This year, the excitement went viral when a Bollywood film won the music Oscar. And the Arthur brunch offers a unique opportunity to experience this. Patrons can indulge in an afternoon of all-you-can-eat food and delicious libations, accompanied by the upbeat music ofDJ virus. DJ virus at Arth Kitchen + Bar (photo courtesy of Arth) Families of all ages Arth Kitchen + Bar The carefully curated menu features a range of delicious dishes showcasing the essence of Indian street food and traditional dishes. Pad Bahjia thick seasoned vegetable curry served with buttered bread. For an interactive experience for the senses, Arth Bar + Kitchen will offer a live station of Classic Indian street food. Another live station features savory Saucepan Kheemamade with seasoned ground chicken served with buttered bread. Indian street food has been around for centuries, so you can be sure that these snacks (many of which are the equivalent of a western dish) will be the tastiest and most interesting. And also on the table: Mint Chicken Tikka, Veggie Biryani, chicken Biryani, masala omeletAnd Fluffy Waffles. THE Arth Kitchen + Bar crew – no stranger to street food, here as Masters of Taste 2023 Adding a touch of whimsy, the menu includes the signature Arth Bhela mixture of puffed rice, crispy chickpea noodles, vegetables, usually onion and potato, and nest-shaped savory sauces. No brunch experience would be complete without a selection of craft cocktails. Arth Bar + Kitchen showcases an exceptional Indian-inspired Cocktail menuoffering refreshing and innovative drinks that perfectly complement the bollywood brunch offerings. The magnificent full bar at Arth Kitchen + Bar Arth Bar + Kitchenwill featureZhivatia refreshing sparkling drink and customers can also sip and savor thesour tamarind,Spicy Mojito Jal-JeeraTHEmumbai mastimade with Cazcabel Blanco Tequila, Lime, Mangopure, Hellfire Bitters, Cointreau, and Chili Spicy Mango Mash, and more. A full bar at Arth Kitchen + Bar (photo courtesy of Arth) The location is perfect, located in a cosmopolitan street with lots of people watching all the time. And the weather will be up to the day. Arth Kitchen + Bar’s breezy garden patio (photo courtesy of Arth) The feast combines delicious food, refreshing drinks and dancing in a perfectly festive atmosphere. Come eat and stay for the party! A full bar at Arth Kitchen + Bar (photo courtesy of Arth) Arth Bar + Kitchen be used for bollywood brunch on Saturday July 15, 2023, Since 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and party and live music will continue until 4:30 p.m.. The tickets for the Arth Bar + Kitchen Bollywood Brunch are now available for purchase at www.ArthLA.com. This is truly an opportunity for a culinary adventure that celebrates the vibrant spirit of Bollywood and the rich flavors of Indian cuisine. For more information or reservations, go to www.ArthLA.com or call Arth Bar + Kitchen directly at 424.603.4155. About Arth Bar + Kitchen: Arth Bar + Kitchen is a premier dining destination offering modern Indian cuisine in a chic and vibrant setting. The menu showcases the diverse flavors and spices of India and celebrates the richness of Indian culture. Arth Bar + Kitchen9531 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90232, 424.603.4155, www.ArthLA.com

