Actor Hill Harper announces his candidacy for the United States Senate in Michigan





Washington (CNN) Actor Hill Harper announced on Monday his intention to run for the U.S. Senate from Michigan to fill the retired positions Seat of Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenows. We can all feel it: DC just doesn’t get things done for people. We need representatives who look after special interests, get money out of politics and make our government work for all of us. That is why today I am announcing my campaign for the United States Senate in Michigan, it tweeted Monday. Harper, who is known for his role on The Good Doctor and hosted HLN’s original primetime series How It Really Happened, is running as a Democrat and will join a main field that includes Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Who announced his candidacy in February and is considered one of the best candidates. The Harpers campaign website features him as a lawyer, actor and single father. His announcement video is dedicated to his son, whom he adopted. You see that the world you are growing up in doesn’t seem to be improving, that it is becoming more divisive and more dangerous. When you told me you were afraid to go to school because of the shootings, that’s not freedom. Our economy works for the wealthiest while the most vulnerable must work even harder than ever to keep up, that’s not freedom, Harper said in his campaign announcement video. At the heart of so much, there are too many politicians in office who don’t really care about people, he added. Michigan’s Senate seat is Crucial for Democrats, as he transitioned from Donald Trump in 2016 to Joe Biden four years later. Democrats are defending 23 of 34 Senate seats for re-election next year, including three seats in states that backed Trump by at least 8 points in 2020: West Virginia, Montana and Ohio. Besides Michigan, the party is also defending seats in other battleground states such as Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Related

