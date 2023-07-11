boygenius sets fall dates including Hollywood Bowl and MSG





Reddit boygenythe indie/rock supergroup with Phoebe Bridger, Julien Boulanger And Lucy Dacuswill continue a busy streak that has seen them headline their own Re:Set concert series staged this summer with additional shows in the fall. And these will be GREAT shows. On Tuesday, boygenius revealed plans for headlining gigs at Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl, with the Bowl concert landing on October 31 – Halloween – with special guests 100 Gecs and sloppy jane. the autumn tour, including @The garden and Halloween at @HollywoodBowl. fan presale starts Wednesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time with code: coolaboutithttps://t.co/HTvB9DHrxw pic.twitter.com/GNXTPaES5R — boygenius (@xboygeniusx) July 11, 2023 Here are the new shows: September 25 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall!

September 28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl!

September 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at Mann ~

October 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden =

October 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl * ! with Palehound

~ with Samia

= with MUNA

* featuring 100 gecs and special guest Sloppy Jane boygeny (@xboygeniusx). Halloween at the Hollywood Bowl on October 31 with special guests @100gecs and Sloppy Jane (@sloppyjanemusic). tickets on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. AMEX presale starts today.https://t.co/nP7MHKlWyb pic.twitter.com/Z6Qfnc4y9a — Hollywood Bowl (@HollywoodBowl) July 11, 2023 boygenius rubs shoulders with a wave of excitement over the release of the recordthe trio’s first full-length album, due back March 31. Its release came with anticipation at a fever pitch, due to the increased profiles of each member – but especially Bridgers, who saw their notoriety rise exponentially during the pandemic years, as their album Punisher making waves on the indie scene. As a trio, they also appeared on select dates to support Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour, as another example of their growing popularity. Baker’s Acclaimed Albums (Small omissions) and Dacus ( )home video) were also very well received, and gave boygenius a particular air and popularity that the trio did not necessarily have when they released their first EP in 2018. The three bring out the best in everyone throughout the record, and live together at Re:Set Concert Series was wildly entertaining. Re:SET Concert Series in LA: boygenius brings Clairo, Dijon and Bartees Strange for a relaxed, non-party festival experience As a result, boygenius is currently at the top of the indie music world, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Facebook

