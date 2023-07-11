Construction Begins on Final Phase of $56 Million MonteCedro Senior Living Community in Altadena – Pasadena Now





Construction has begun on the final phase of the Episcopal Communities & Services MonteCedro seniors’ community in Altadena. The $56 million second phase project, being built by CW Driver Companies, will add 40 self-contained living apartments and a new terrace restaurant to the existing community, completing the campus master plan. The new villa-style buildings will be two and three stories tall, with two of the structures positioned above an underground parking garage podium level. The area will also include a gathering space for casual events, barbecues and a practice green for full campus use in the plaza between the two villa buildings. At the center of the four villas will be an event lawn for programs and entertainment, with a new pet park and resident gardens at the south end of the property. We are thrilled to help Episcopal communities and services meet growing resident demand with the addition of four new residential buildings, said John Kately, project manager at CW Driver. This project will enhance the property for current and future residents. All four buildings will be designated as California Licensed Retirement Care Facilities for the Aged (RCFE) by the Department of Human Services. The apartments are designed to allow residents to age in place, with access to services they can bring into their home when they need them, through MonteCedros Choice personalized care options for personal health and wellness. ECS continues to reinvest in each of our communities to improve the lives of all who call them home, said James Rothrock, President and CEO of Episcopal Communities & Services. The completion of Phase II will allow us to provide the enriching lifestyle that MonteCedro has to offer to more seniors in the San Gabriel Valley. In addition to Phase II work, the project also includes approximately 10,000 square feet of interior construction within the existing Phase I Main Campus which opened in 2015. on the ground floor. Work on the existing Phase I building has already begun and will be staggered with Phase II construction to retain essential amenities and minimize operational disruption to residents. Construction is expected to be completed in 2025. The MonteCedro retirement home is located at 2212 El Molino Avenue in Altadena. CW Driver is working with architectural firm Perkins Eastman on the project. CW Driver Companies has been a major manufacturer serving California since 1919. In 2019, the historic company celebrated its 100th anniversary. Get our daily Pasadena newspaper delivered to your inbox. Free. Get all the latest Pasadena news, 10+ new stories a day, 7 days a week at 7 a.m.

