When Bollywood actors played God in movies!





Following the success of Akshay Kumar-Yami Gautam-Paresh Rawal starring OMG: Oh My God! (released in 2012), the creators are ready with the movie sequel called OMG 2. We asked ChatGPT to list Bollywood movies where actors have played God in movies. Here is what we discovered: God Tussi Great Ho is a 2008 Bollywood film directed by Rumi Jaffery. The film stars Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The story revolves around Arun Prajapati (played by Salman Khan), a struggling television presenter who is unhappy with his life. He blames God for all his misfortunes and thinks he could do a better job if he were in God’s place. In a fit of frustration, Arun challenges God to give him the chance to rule the world for a day, believing he can prove himself superior. To Arun’s surprise, God (played by Amitabh Bachchan) accepts his challenge and appears before him. God transfers his divine powers to Arun for a period of one day, giving him the ability to control and manipulate events as he wishes. Initially, Arun uses his new powers to fulfill his personal desires and impress his love interest, Alia (played by Priyanka Chopra). However, he soon realizes the consequences of his actions and how his decisions affect the lives of others. Arun begins to understand the importance of responsibility and the challenges of maintaining a balance between the lives of different individuals. “Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi” is a Bollywood family comedy-drama released in 2005, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The story revolves around Aditya (played by Shahid Kapoor), a carefree and spoiled young man from a wealthy family. He lives a life of luxury and takes everything for granted. One day, Aditya’s life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Yamraj (the Hindu god of death, played by Sanjay Dutt). Yamraj grants Aditya the power to see and communicate with souls who are unable to pass on to the afterlife due to unfulfilled desires. Aditya’s mission becomes to help these spirits find the end so they can find peace. As Aditya begins to grant the wishes of these souls, he learns valuable lessons about life, compassion, and the importance of selflessness. Along the way, he falls in love with a young woman named Piya (played by Amrita Rao), who shares his passion for helping others. However, not everyone is happy with Aditya’s new abilities. His uncle, Shivnarayan (played by Arshad Warsi), is jealous of the attention and respect Aditya receives from family and society. Shivnarayan becomes the main antagonist, creating obstacles in Aditya’s path. Oh My God is a 2012 Bollywood film directed by Umesh Shukla. The film is based on the critically acclaimed Gujarati play “Kanji Viruddh Kanji” by Bhavesh Mandalia. It stars Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Mithun Chakraborty in key roles. The story revolves around Kanji Lalji Mehta (played by Paresh Rawal), an atheist and savvy businessman who runs an antique shop. One day, a devastating earthquake hits his town and Kanji’s shop is completely destroyed. Seeking compensation from the insurance company, he discovers that his claim is denied on the grounds that “force majeure” is not covered. Outraged and determined to seek justice, Kanji decides to take legal action against God, holding him responsible for the damage and suffering caused by natural disasters. The case gains wide attention and becomes a media sensation, attracting both supporters and critics. In the midst of the legal battle, Kanji encounters Krishna Vasudev Yadav (played by Akshay Kumar), a man who claims to be the modern incarnation of Lord Krishna. Krishna becomes Kanji’s guide and mentor, enlightening him with his wisdom and teaching him valuable life lessons. The story revolves around Ranbeer Talwar (played by Saif Ali Khan), a successful businessman who, following a tragic incident, becomes responsible for four orphaned children. However, Ranbeer initially struggles to connect with them and fulfill his new role as guardian. To help Ranbeer on his journey of understanding and accepting parenthood, a magical and mischievous angel named Geeta (played by Rani Mukerji) is sent to help him. Geeta’s mission is to bring love, laughter and happiness back into children’s lives and to transform Ranbeer into a caring and compassionate guardian. With her magical powers, Geeta fills children’s lives with joy, creating a loving and supportive environment. As the children and Ranbeer slowly form a bond, they navigate through various challenges and learn valuable lessons about family, love, and the importance of togetherness. About the Author: Chandragupta is part of human brain and generative AI. The former provides the intellect while the latter does the heavy lifting of an artificial neural network. The name, if you haven’t already figured it out, is a backronym of ChatGPT.

