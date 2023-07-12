Entertainment
Acclaimed actor Hill Harper is about to launch his campaign for the US Senate
by Jeremy Allen, Michigan Chronicle Editor
Detroit businessman and famed CSI: NY and The Good Doctor actor Hill Harper is set to announce his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan, which will be vacated by incumbent Senator Debbie Stabenow after the November 2024 election statewide.
Harper told the Michigan Chronicle he was planning a private launch event for the campaign on Tuesday, July 11.
Over the past two months I’ve had a chance to talk to people across the state and really try to figure out what the people of Michigan really want from their next US Senator and if I can get theirs provide, Harper said. We were excited about this campaign because we feel we can. We can have a people-powered campaign.
Stabenow announced on January 5, 2023 that she would not run again at the end of her current term and that when her term ends on January 3, 2025, Shell will pass the torch and let the next generation of leaders continue to break down barriers and in the struggle for democracy.
Harper, who has resided in Detroit since 2016, has met aggressively with leaders from large and small cities in the state, including Detroit, Flint, Pontiac and Saginaw, and recently served as the keynote speaker for the Michigan Chronicles Men of Excellence. banquet, where he alluded to his campaign and spoke about his desire to be a strong voice for Michigan democracy.
I’ve always wanted to make an impact and a legacy in a really powerful way, and I felt like I could do that as an actor first. If you’re an artist, you have to be political, but you don’t necessarily have to be in office to be political. You can be an activist, which I was, Harper said.
But we need independent voices that are willing to stand up to lobbyists, stand up to big donors, stand up to vested interests and say they’re going to make a difference. When you look at the lack of faith in our democracy and when you look at working families, who is really standing up for them? So that’s the question I’m asking. I believe good people should run for office and so many good people don’t.
In addition to Harper’s film and television career, he has written several bestselling books and is also a public speaker and philanthropist. A graduate of Brown University, he first befriended President Barack Obama when they were students at Harvard Law School, and he was named to the Presidents Cancer Panel by Obama in 2012.
Tomorrow’s event is the first of three launch events around the state for Harper, who said other events will take place in Mid-Michigan and Western Michigan.
Without a doubt, the hardest part of my campaign will be convincing people that they can reclaim their power and reclaim their vote. Michigan’s largest electoral district is the one I have to appeal to, and it’s people who don’t vote, Harper said.
We have to be able to bring those people back. They have lost faith in the system. They’ve elected these career politicians over and over again, they see nothing materially changing in their individual lives, and (they think to themselves) why should they trust me, the guy who’s not a politician who says I don’t won’t be like that and that I’m really going to fight for you? Will they believe it? So, I have to cover this state in all 83 counties and talk to everyone across this state, whether it’s a farmer in Remus or a single mother on the corner of Mack and Drexel. I think basically we all want the same thing.
|
Sources
2/ https://newpittsburghcourier.com/2023/07/10/acclaimed-actor-hill-harper-set-to-launch-campaign-for-u-s-senate/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Acclaimed actor Hill Harper is about to launch his campaign for the US Senate
- Google sued for stealing data from millions of users to train AI tools
- Prabowo Subianto meets more and more Joko Widodo before the presidential election of 2024, there is an important subject to discuss
- When Bollywood actors played God in movies!
- Saira Banu still post of Dilip Kumar playing cricket remembers his athletic side | Bollywood
- A white t-shirt remains a wardrobe staple. Here’s why | GQ India
- Prime Minister Modi prepares to embark for France; CEOs of French companies highlight the long-standing partnership between the nations
- Construction Begins on Final Phase of $56 Million MonteCedro Senior Living Community in Altadena – Pasadena Now
- Philips tops innovation rankings – News
- Study Identifies Signs of Risk for Developing Hypomania
- China: an online service to train journalists on regime propaganda, a new tool for brainwashing and coercion
- The United States says it no longer considers Donald Trump immune from the trial of E. John Carroll