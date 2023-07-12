Acclaimed actor Hill Harper is about to launch his campaign for the US Senate

by Jeremy Allen, Michigan Chronicle Editor

Detroit businessman and famed CSI: NY and The Good Doctor actor Hill Harper is set to announce his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan, which will be vacated by incumbent Senator Debbie Stabenow after the November 2024 election statewide.

Harper told the Michigan Chronicle he was planning a private launch event for the campaign on Tuesday, July 11.

Over the past two months I’ve had a chance to talk to people across the state and really try to figure out what the people of Michigan really want from their next US Senator and if I can get theirs provide, Harper said. We were excited about this campaign because we feel we can. We can have a people-powered campaign.

Stabenow announced on January 5, 2023 that she would not run again at the end of her current term and that when her term ends on January 3, 2025, Shell will pass the torch and let the next generation of leaders continue to break down barriers and in the struggle for democracy.

Harper, who has resided in Detroit since 2016, has met aggressively with leaders from large and small cities in the state, including Detroit, Flint, Pontiac and Saginaw, and recently served as the keynote speaker for the Michigan Chronicles Men of Excellence. banquet, where he alluded to his campaign and spoke about his desire to be a strong voice for Michigan democracy.

I’ve always wanted to make an impact and a legacy in a really powerful way, and I felt like I could do that as an actor first. If you’re an artist, you have to be political, but you don’t necessarily have to be in office to be political. You can be an activist, which I was, Harper said.

But we need independent voices that are willing to stand up to lobbyists, stand up to big donors, stand up to vested interests and say they’re going to make a difference. When you look at the lack of faith in our democracy and when you look at working families, who is really standing up for them? So that’s the question I’m asking. I believe good people should run for office and so many good people don’t.

In addition to Harper’s film and television career, he has written several bestselling books and is also a public speaker and philanthropist. A graduate of Brown University, he first befriended President Barack Obama when they were students at Harvard Law School, and he was named to the Presidents Cancer Panel by Obama in 2012.

Tomorrow’s event is the first of three launch events around the state for Harper, who said other events will take place in Mid-Michigan and Western Michigan.

Without a doubt, the hardest part of my campaign will be convincing people that they can reclaim their power and reclaim their vote. Michigan’s largest electoral district is the one I have to appeal to, and it’s people who don’t vote, Harper said.

We have to be able to bring those people back. They have lost faith in the system. They’ve elected these career politicians over and over again, they see nothing materially changing in their individual lives, and (they think to themselves) why should they trust me, the guy who’s not a politician who says I don’t won’t be like that and that I’m really going to fight for you? Will they believe it? So, I have to cover this state in all 83 counties and talk to everyone across this state, whether it’s a farmer in Remus or a single mother on the corner of Mack and Drexel. I think basically we all want the same thing.