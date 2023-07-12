Entertainment
Hollywood Studios may bring in federal negotiator for SAG talks
Instead of participating in a conference call to determine how to give SAG AFTRA a fair deal, Variety reports that the bigwigs of the Alliance of Film and Television Producers had a conference call to discuss the urgent situation. Additionally, Variety says the group, which included Bob Iger (Disney), David Zaslav (Warner Bros) and Ted Sarandos (Netflix) [discussed] efforts to bring in a federal mediator.
Netflix Passwords, ChatGPT Can’t Detect AI & More CoTweets | Editor’s Choice
While originally the SAG AFTRA contract was set to expire at midnight June 30, the two sides agreed to extend negotiations. Currently, the contract is set to expire at midnight PT Wednesday, July 12. Variety reports that there has been very little progress during negotiations which have become particularly contentious over the past week.
It is not mentioned whether the CEOs and industry leaders associated with AMPTP discussed how to get a fair deal with SAG-AFTRA or find ways to offer good concessions. faith on key issues. Some of the most important to the Actors Guild in these negotiations include streaming residuals, minimum rate increases, and artificial intelligence.
Going on strike this week would be an incredibly powerful move for SAG-AFTRA: there’s a ton of For Your Consideration awards campaigns going on, San Diego Comic Con is right around the corner, and the WGA is still on strike as well. The moment is in favor of SAG-AFTRA, and time is running out.
