Vince Vaughn directs the casting of Nonnas | Entertainment
Vince Vaughn will lead the cast of “Nonnas.”
The 53-year-old actor has been tapped to star in director Stephen Chbosky’s comedy which wrapped production last month in New Jersey.
Vince will be joined in the film by Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire and Brenda Vaccaro.
Other cast members include Linda Cardellini, Drea De Matteo, Joe Manganiello, Michael Rispoli, and Campbell Scott.
“Nonnas” is based on the true story of a Brooklyn man, Joe Scaravella (Vaughn), who realizes he’s wasting his single life in a dead-end job when his mother dies.
Motivated by his Italian mother’s love of cooking, but with a lack of culinary experience and funds, he opens a restaurant with an unlikely team of chefs made up of grandmothers.
The nonnas cook their Sunday dinners every day of the week (except Christmas and Easter) for anyone who needs to call home, and Joe finds a new purpose, community, and love interest (Cardellini ) as he and the nonnas discover that it’s never too late to start over.
Liz Maccie is writing the screenplay for the project produced by Fifth Season and 1Community.
Vince is set to star in a sequel to his 2004 sports comedy ‘Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,’ but explained he’s been cautious about follow-ups to his hit movies because he doesn’t like reviving movies. movies just for fun. .
He said: “I’ve had so many movies that I’ve been lucky with and I’ve never jumped into sequels for that reason. Because I always felt like if you did just because you think it’s a way to get an audience the problem is you’re not going to feel good on the other side so we waited and I’m sure one of them will make sense, there is a sequel that will work.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos