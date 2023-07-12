Bollywood Bang raises $60,000 for Vernon Jubilee Hospital – Vernon News

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon’s Bollywood Bang has raised $60,000 for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The organizers of the event presented a check on Monday for the amount raised.

Ranvir Nahal says the organization chose the hospital as the beneficiary to honor his late sister, Bollywood Bang founder Dalvir Nahal.

A city councillor, Nahal died while in office in 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

Bollywood Bang offers everything Indian, from food to music and dance.

Treasurer Erum Ahmad said the handing over of the check was emotional.

“I think it’s huge for Vernon. I think Bollywood Bang is one of Vernon’s greatest events, and to have it as a legacy and tribute to one of my dear friends is amazing. To also intertwine the cultural aspect, and, yeah, it’s really amazing and very moving,” Ahmad said.

It was the first Vernon Bollywood event since Nahal’s passing.

Ahmad said the team had a few hiccups getting everything together without Nahal, who was “usually running the whole operation”.

“We had to start from scratch, which is really difficult, but I think we just have an amazing team. So we pulled ourselves together at the end.

Nahal’s family and Bollywood Bang board members presented the check to the VJH Foundation.